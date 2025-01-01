Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Infinity War Movie Quotes

Avengers: Infinity War Movie Quotes

Thanos Daughter.
Young Gamora Did you do it?
Thanos Yes.
Young Gamora What did it cost?
Thanos ...Everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocket Raccoon You speak Groot?
Thor Yes, they taught it on Asgard. It was an elective.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [to Thor] You should have gone for the head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Okoye When you said you were going to open Wakanda to the rest of the world, this is not what I imagined.
T'Challa What did you imagine?
Okoye The Olympics, maybe even a Starbucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Fury [gets erased] Motherf...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Guardians bring Thor aboard]
Peter Quill How the hell is this dude still alive?
Drax He is not a dude. You're a dude. This... this is a man. A handsome, muscular man.
Peter Quill I'm muscular.
Rocket Raccoon Who are you kidding, Quill? You're one sandwich away from fat.
Peter Quill Yeah, right.
Drax It's true. You have put on weight.
Peter Quill What?
[Drax gestures at his chin and gut]
Peter Quill Gamora, do you think I'm...
Mantis [sensing Thor] He is anxious, angry, he feels tremendous loss and guilt.
Drax It's like a pirate had a baby with an angel.
Peter Quill Wow. This is a real wake-up call for me. Okay, I'm gonna get a Bowflex. I'm gonna commit. I'm gonna get some dumbbells.
Rocket Raccoon You know you can't eat dumbbells, right?
Gamora [touching Thor's arms] It's like his muscles are made of Chitauri metal fibers.
Peter Quill Stop massaging his muscles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Wong saves Stark]
Tony Stark Wong, you're invited to my wedding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange Ok, let me ask you this one time: What master do you serve?
Peter Quill Oh, what master do I serve? What am I supposed to say, Jesus?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Loki [to Thanos] You... will never be... a god.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bus Driver What's the matter with you kids? You've never seen a spaceship before?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange We gotta turn this ship around.
Tony Stark Yeah, now he wants to run. Great plan.
Dr. Stephen Strange No, I want to protect the stone.
Tony Stark And I want you to thank me. Now, go ahead. I'm listening.
Dr. Stephen Strange For what? Nearly blasting me into space?
Tony Stark Who just saved your magical ass? Me.
Dr. Stephen Strange I seriously don't know how you fit your head into that helmet.
Tony Stark Admit it, you should've ducked out when I told you to. I tried to bench you. You refused.
Dr. Stephen Strange Unlike everyone else in your life, I don't work for you.
Tony Stark And due to that fact, we're now in a flying doughnut billions of miles from Earth with no backup.
Peter Parker I'm backup.
Tony Stark No, you're a stowaway. The adults are talking.
Dr. Stephen Strange I'm sorry, I'm confused as to the relationship here. What is he, your ward?
Peter Parker No. I'm Peter, by the way.
Dr. Stephen Strange Doctor Strange.
Peter Parker Oh, you're using made-up names. Um... I'm Spider-Man, then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark I'm sorry, earth is closed today. You better pack it up and get outta here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T'Challa Evacuate the city! Engage all defenses!
[points at Steve Rogers]
T'Challa And get this man a shield!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Loki I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark [Bruce is struggling to Hulk out] Dude, you're embarrassing me in front of the wizards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eitri You understand, boy, you're about to take the full force of a star. It'll kill you.
Thor Only if I die.
Eitri Yes. That's what... killing you means.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [from trailer, facing off against the Avengers] Fun isn't something one considers when balancing the universe. But this...
[chuckles]
Thanos ... does put a smile on my face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Banner is trying to Hulk out while fighting Obsidion in the Hulkbuster armor]
Bruce Banner Hulk. Hulk, I know you like making your entrance at the last second, well, this is it, man. This is the last *last* second. Hulk! Hulk! HULK!
Hulk NOOOO!
Bruce Banner Oh, screw you, you big green asshole! I'll do it myself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor There are six stones out there. Thanos already has the Power Stone because he stole it last week when he decimated Xandar. He stole the Space Stone from me when he destroyed my ship and slaughtered half my people. The Time and Mind Stones are safe on Earth, they're with the Avengers.
Peter Quill The Avengers?
Thor The Earth's mightiest heroes.
Mantis Like Kevin Bacon?
Thor He may be on the team. I don't know, I haven't been there in a while.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocket Raccoon This is Thanos we're talking about. He's the toughest there is
Thor Well, he's never fought me.
Rocket Raccoon Yeah, he has.
Thor He's never fought me twice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner Who's Scott?
Steve Rogers Ant-Man.
Bruce Banner There's an Ant-Man *and* a Spider-Man?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Nick Fury There was an idea...
Tony Stark To bring together, a group of remarkable people...
Vision To see if we could become something more...
Thor So when they needed us, we could fight the battles...
Natasha Romanoff That they never could.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker Let me just say, if aliens wind up implanting eggs in my chest or something and I eat one of you, I'm sorry.
Tony Stark I don't want another single pop culture reference out of you for the rest of the trip. You understand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark If Thanos needs all six, why don't we just stick this one down a garbage disposal?
Dr. Stephen Strange No can do.
Wong We swore an oath to protect the Time Stone with our lives.
Tony Stark And I swore off dairy... but then Ben & Jerry's named a flavor after me, so...
Dr. Stephen Strange Stark Raving Hazelnuts.
Tony Stark Not bad.
Dr. Stephen Strange A bit chalky.
Wong A Hunk of Hulk of Burning Fudge is our favorite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Thanos In time, you will know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right. Yet to fail all the same. Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker I don't feel so good Mr. Stark.
[Looking at his hands]
Tony Stark You're alright.
[Eye widening]
Peter Parker I don't want to go, please, I don't want to go Mr. Stark. I am sorry, tony, I am sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Thor appears with Stormbreaker]
Bruce Banner [laughs with joy] You guys are so screwed now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gamora All my life I dreamed of a day, a moment, when you got what you deserved. And I was always so disappointed. But now, you kill and torture and you call it mercy. The universe has judged you. You asked it for a prize and it told you no. You failed. And do you wanna know why? Because you love nothing. No one.
[Thanos weeps]
Gamora [scoffs] Really? Tears?
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) They are not for him.
[Gamora realizes what Thanos is going to do]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos You have my respect, Stark. When I'm done, half of humanity will still be alive. I hope they remember you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos I know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right, yet to fail nonetheless. It's frightening, turns the legs to jelly. I ask you to what end? Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. And now it's here. Or should I say, I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark You throw another moon at me and I'm gonna lose it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange I went forward in time... to view alternate futures. To see all the possible outcomes of the coming conflict.
Peter Quill How many did you see?
Dr. Stephen Strange Fourteen million six hundred and five.
Tony Stark How many did we win?
Dr. Stephen Strange ...One.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill [notices Drax has been watching him and Gamora] Dude. How long have you been standing there?
Drax An hour.
Peter Quill An hour?
Gamora Are you serious?
Drax I've mastered the ability of standing so incredibly still... that I become invisible to the eye... Watch.
[slowing starts moving his hand]
Peter Quill You're eating a Zargnut.
Drax My movement... is so slow... that it's imperceptible.
Peter Quill Mmm, no.
Drax I'm sure I'm invisible.
Mantis Hi, Drax.
Drax [after a pause] Dammit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill Wait, who are you?
Peter Parker We're the Avengers, man.
Mantis You're the ones Thor told us about.
Tony Stark You know Thor?
Peter Quill Yeah, tall guy, not that good-looking, needed saving.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gamora I was a child when you took me.
Thanos I saved you.
Gamora No. We were happy on my home planet.
Thanos You were going to bed hungry, scrounging for scraps. Your planet was on the brink of collapse. I'm the one who stopped that. You know what's happened since then? The children born have known nothing but full bellies and clear skies. It's a paradise.
Gamora Because you murdered half the planet.
Thanos A small price to pay for salvation.
Gamora You're insane.
Thanos Little one, it's a simple calculus. This universe is finite, its resources, finite. If life is left unchecked, life will cease to exist. It needs correcting.
Gamora You don't know that!
Thanos I'm the only one who knows that. At least, I'm the only one with the will to act on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor You know, I'm 1500 years old. I've killed twice as many enemies as that. And every one of them would have rather killed me than not succeeded. I'm only alive because fate wants me alive. Thanos is just the latest of a long line of bastards, and he'll be the latest to feel my vengeance - fate wills it so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [while teleporting and beating up Thanos] Magic. More Magic. Magic with a Kick. Mag...
[Thanos graps Peter by the throat]
Thanos Insect!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer, Spider-Man is down]
Peter Parker Tony, I'm sorry... I'm sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocket Raccoon Nidavellir is real? Seriously? I mean, that place is a legend. They make the most powerful and horrific weapons to ever torment the universe. I would very much like to go there, please.
Thor The rabbit is correct and clearly the smartest among you.
Rocket Raccoon Rabbit?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drax [about Thor] It's like a pirate had a baby with an angel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor Who the hell are you guys?
[shows the Guardians of the Galaxy]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange Seriously? You don't have any money?
Wong Attachment to the material is detachment from the spiritual.
Dr. Stephen Strange I'll tell the guys at the deli. Maybe they'll make you a metaphysical ham and rye.
Wong Wait, wait, wait. I think I have two hundred.
Dr. Stephen Strange Dollars?
Wong Rupees.
Dr. Stephen Strange Which is?
Wong A... buck and a half.
Dr. Stephen Strange [sighs] What do you want?
Wong I wouldn't say no to a tuna melt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T'Challa Yibambe!
Wakandans YIBAMBE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Loki If you're going to Earth, you might want a guide. I do have a bit of experience in that arena.
Thanos Well, if you consider failure experience.
Loki I consider *experience* experience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos Titan was like most planets. Too many mouths, not enough to go around. And when we faced extinction, I offered a solution.
Dr. Stephen Strange Genocide.
Thanos At random. Dispassionate, fair to rich and poor alike. They called me a mad man. And what I predicted came to pass.
Dr. Stephen Strange Congratulations, you're a prophet.
Thanos I'm a survivor.
Dr. Stephen Strange Who wants to murder trillions!
Thanos With all the six stones, I could simply snap my fingers, and they would all cease to exist. I call that... mercy.
Dr. Stephen Strange And then what?
Thanos I finally rest, and watch the sunrise on an grateful universe. The hardest choices require the strongest wills.
Dr. Stephen Strange I think you'll find our will equal to yours.
Thanos Our?
[the Avengers appear]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mantis We are arriving.
Peter Quill All right, Guardians, don't forget this might be dangerous, so let's put on our mean faces.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mantis [on Thanos] Death follows him like a shadow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [Peter saves Tony from getting crushed by Obsidion] Hey, man! What's up, Mr Stark?
Tony Stark Kid, where'd you come from?
Peter Parker Field trip to MoMa!
[gets thrown by Cull Obsidian]
Peter Parker Uh, what is this guy's problem, Mr. Stark?
Tony Stark Uh, he's from space, he came here to steal a necklace from a wizard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos Stark.
Tony Stark You know me?
Thanos I do. You're not the only cursed with knowledge.
Tony Stark My only curse is you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ebony Maw Your powers are inconsequential compared to mine.
Tony Stark Yeah, but the kid's seen more movies.
[Iron Man blows a hole in the ship, Ebony Maw is sucked out into space as in the climax of Aliens]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark We haven't caught up, have we?
Bruce Banner No.
Tony Stark The Avengers broke up. We're toast.
Bruce Banner Broke up? Like a band? Like the Beatles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark [after Strange gives Thanos the Time Stone] Why did you do that?
Dr. Stephen Strange We're in the end game, now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor You know, I'm 1500 years old. I've killed twice as many enemies as that. And every one of them would have rather killed me than not succeeded. I'm only alive because fate wants me alive. Thanos is just the latest of a long line of bastards, and he'll be the latest to feel my vengeance - fate wills it so.
Rocket Raccoon Mm-hmm. And what if you're wrong?
Thor Well, if I'm wrong, then... what more could I lose?
[Thor walks away]
Rocket Raccoon [mutters] Well, I could lose a lot. Me, personally, I could lose a lot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker You can't be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man if there's no neighborhood.
[pause]
Peter Parker Okay, that didn't really make sense, but you know what I'm trying to say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Steve Rogers Together.
Tony Stark We'll lose.
Steve Rogers Then we'll do that together, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drax [wrestling the Cloak of Levitation] Die, blanket of death!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Thor stands over a badly wounded Thanos]
Thor I told you... that you would die for that.
Thanos [weakly] You should've gone for the head.
Thor NO!
[Thanos snaps his fingers]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Groot is playing a video game called Defender. Peter Quill turns to Groot]
Peter Quill Groot, put that thing away. Now, I don't wanna tell you again... Groot?
Groot [in a mocking tone] I am Groot!
Peter Quill Whoa!
Rocket Raccoon Language!
Mantis Hey!
Drax Wow.
Peter Quill You got some acorns on you, kid.
Rocket Raccoon Ever since you got a little sap, you're a total D-hole.
[turns to Groot, angrily]
Rocket Raccoon Now, keep it up and I'm gonna smash that thing to pieces!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange [gets erased] TONY, There was no other way .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [on a school bus] Hey, I need you to cause a distraction.
Ned [sees the spaceship] Holy shit. WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos You're strong... but I could snap my fingers... and you'd all cease to exist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Thanos has Gamora]
Peter Quill You let her go!
Thanos Ah, the boyfriend.
Peter Quill I'd like to think of myself more as a titan-killing, long-term booty call.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vision [to Wanda] It's alright. You could never hurt me. I just feel you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Thanos When I'm done, half of humanity will still exist. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be... I hope they remember you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Tony Stark [about Thanos] We have one advantage: He's coming to us... so that's what we use.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heimdall [prays] Allfather, let the Dark Magic flow through me one last time...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange If we don't do our jobs...
Tony Stark What is your job, exactly, besides making balloon animals?
Dr. Stephen Strange Protecting your reality, douchebag.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [catches Mantis] I got you!
[catches Drax]
Peter Parker I got you! Sorry, I can't remember anybody's names.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Thor [smashes into the windshield of the Milano]
Rocket Raccoon Wipers! Wipers! Get it off!
Peter Quill [Inside the Milano, Thor's on a table with the Guardian surrounding him and Peter says to Mantis] Wake him up.
Mantis [touches Thor] Wake.
[Thor violently gasps and wakes up]
Thor [Staring at the Guardians] Who the hell are you guys?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ebony Maw Stonekeeper, does this chattering animal speak for you?
Dr. Stephen Strange Certainly not, I speak for myself. You are trespassing in this city and on this planet.
Tony Stark That means get lost, Squidward!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Nick Fury Oh, no... Motherf...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark You're from Earth?
Peter Quill I'm not from Earth, I'm from Missouri.
Tony Stark Yeah, that's on Earth, dipshit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T'Challa Today we don't fight for any life... we fight for ALL of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos How is it you know this place so well?
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) A lifetime ago, I too sought the stones. I even held one in my hand. But it cast me out, banished me here, guiding others to a treasure I cannot possess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natasha Romanoff Hi, Bruce.
Bruce Banner ...Nat
Sam Wilson [whispers] This is awkward.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [chokes Loki] No resurrections this time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [sees Mantis] Whoa, whoa, whoa, please don't put your eggs in me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gamora All my life I dreamed of a day, a moment, when you got what you deserved. And I was always so disappointed. But now you kill and torture and you call it mercy. The universe has judged you. You asked it for a prize and it told you no. You failed. And do you want to know why? Because you love nothing. No one.
[Thanos sheds a tear]
Gamora Really, tears?
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) They are not for him.
Gamora No. This isn't love.
Thanos I ignored my destiny once. I cannot do that again. Even for you. I'm sorry, Gamora.
Gamora NO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Tell me his name again.
Bruce Banner Thanos. He's a plague, Tony. He invades planets. He takes what he wants. He wipes out half the population. He sent Loki. The attack on New York, that's him.
Tony Stark This is it. What's our timeline?
Bruce Banner No telling. He has the Power and Space Stones. That already makes him the strongest creature in the whole universe. If he gets his hands on all six stones, Tony...
Dr. Stephen Strange He could destroy life on a scale hitherto undreamt of.
Tony Stark Did you seriously just say "hitherto undreamt of?"
Dr. Stephen Strange Are you seriously leaning on the Cauldron of the Cosmos?
Bruce Banner [leaning on the cauldron] Is that what it is?
[the cloak of Levitation slaps Tony]
Tony Stark I'm going to allow that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark [to the Cloak of Levitation] You are one loyal piece of outerwear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocket Raccoon Well, if fate does want you to kill that crap-sack, you're gonna need more than one stupid eyeball.
[gives Thor an eyeball]
Thor What's this?
Rocket Raccoon What's it look like? Some jerk lost a bet with me in Contraxia.
Thor They gave you his eye?
Rocket Raccoon No, he gave me a hundred credits. I snuck into his room later that night and stole his eye.
Thor Thank you, sweet rabbit.
[Thor puts in the eyeball]
Rocket Raccoon Ooh. I would've washed that. The only way I could sneak that off Contraxia was up my...
[beeping noise goes off on the ship]
Rocket Raccoon Hey, we're here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eitri You were supposed to protect us. Asgard was supposed to protect us!
Thor Asgard is destroyed. Eitri, the glove. What did you do?
Eitri [sits down] Three hundred dwarves lived on this ring. I thought if I did what he asked, they'd be safe. I made what he wanted: a device capable of harnessing the power of the stones. And he killed everyone anyway. All except me. "Your life is yours," he said. "But your hands... Your hands are mine alone."
Thor Eitri, this isn't about your hands. Every weapon you've ever designed - every axe, hammer, sword - it's all inside your head. Now I know it feels like all hope is lost. Trust me, I know. But together, you and I, we can kill Thanos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos Today I lost more than you could know, but now is no time to mourn. Now, is no time at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Thor appears with Stormbreaker]
Bruce Banner [laughs with joy] You guys are dead now!
Thor [charging into battle] Bring me THANOS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natasha Romanoff [Referring to Glaive] Where's your other friend?
Proxima Midnight He will pay for his life with yours. Thanos will have that stone.
Steve Rogers That's not gonna happen.
T'Challa You are in Wakanda now. Thanos will have nothing but dust, and blood.
Proxima Midnight We, have blood to spare.
Bucky Barnes [after they walk away] They surrender?
Steve Rogers Not exactly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stonekeeper What you seek lies in front of you. As does what you fear.
Thanos [on the edge of a cliff] What's this?
Stonekeeper The price. The Soul Stone holds a special place among the Infinity Stones. You might say, it is a certain wisdom.
Thanos Tell me what it needs.
Stonekeeper To ensure that whoever possesses it understands its power, the stone demands a sacrifice.
Thanos Of what?
Stonekeeper In order to take the stone, you must lose that which you love. A soul for a soul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eitri Damn it.
Rocket Raccoon "Damn it?" What's "damn it" mean?
Eitri The mechanism is crippled.
Thor What?
Eitri With the iris closed, I can't heat the metal.
Thor How long will it take to heat?
Eitri A few minutes, maybe more. Why?
Thor I'm gonna hold it open.
Eitri That's suicide.
Thor So is facing Thanos without that axe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark [to Bruce Banner] So this is it? It's all been leading to this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross Still no word from Vision?
James Rhodes Satellites lost him somewhere over Edinburgh.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross On a stolen Quinjet with four of the world's most wanted criminals.
James Rhodes You know, they're only criminals because you've chosen to call them that, right sir?
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross My God, Rhodes. Your talent for horseshit rivals my own.
James Rhodes If it weren't for those accords, Vision would've been right here.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross I remember your signature on those papers, Colonel.
James Rhodes That's right. I'm pretty sure I've paid for that.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross You having second thoughts?
James Rhodes Not anymore.
[Rogers, Romanoff and Vision enter the room]
Steve Rogers Mr. Secretary.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross You've got some nerve, I'll give you that.
Natasha Romanoff You could use some of that right now.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross The world's on fire, and you think all is forgiven?
Steve Rogers I'm not looking for forgiveness, and I'm way past asking permission. Earth just lost her best defender, so we're here to fight. And if you want to stand in our way, we'll fight you too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T'Challa Wakanda forever!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
On-Set Proxima Midnight He'll die alone, as will you.
Natasha Romanoff She's not alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T'Challa [to Okoye] Up general, up! This is no place to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange Spare his life and I'll give you the stone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Rogers [to Thor] New haircut?
Thor Looks like you've copied my beard. By the way, this is a friend of mine, the tree.
Groot I am Groot!
Steve Rogers I am Steve Rogers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Thor Something is very wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ebony Maw Hear me and rejoice. You have had the privilege of being saved by the great Thanos. You may think this is suffering, no. It is salvation. The universal scale tips toward balance because of your sacrifice. Smile. For even in death, you have become children of Thanos.
Thanos I know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right, yet to fail none the less.
[Picks Thor off the ground]
Thanos Frightening. Turns the legs to jelly. I ask you to what end? Dread it? Run from it? Destiny arrives all the same, and now it's here. Or should I say: I am.
Thor You talk too much.
Thanos [to Loki while holding Thor by the head] The Tesseract. Or your brother's head. I assume you have a preference.
Loki Oh, I do. Kill away.
Thor [Shrieks in pain as Thanos presses the Power stone against his head]
Loki All right, stop!
Thor We don't have the Tesseract. It was destroyed on Asgard.
Loki [Presents the Tesseract to Thanos]
Thor You really are the worst, brother.
Loki I assure you, brother... the sun will shine on us again.
Thanos Your optimism is misplaced, Asgardian.
Loki Well, for one thing, I'm not Asgardian. And for another... we have a Hulk.
Ebony Maw [while Hulk beats up Thanos] Let him have his fun.
Thanos [Heimdall sends Hulk to Earth by summoning the bifrost] That was a mistake
Thor [Thanos stabs Heimdall in the chest] No! You're going to die for that.
Ebony Maw [Presenting the Tesseract to Thanos] My humble personage bows before your grandeur. No other being has ever the might, nay the nobility, to wield not one, but two Infinity Stones. The universe, lies within your grasp.
Thanos There are two more stones on Earth. Find them my children, bring them to me on Titan.
Proxima Midnight Father, we will not fail you.
Loki If I might interject. If you're going to Earth, you might want a guide. I do have a bit of experience in that area.
Thanos If you consider failure experience.
Loki I consider experience experience. Almighty Thanos... I, Loki, prince of Asgard... Odinson... the rightful king of the Jotunheim... god of mischief... do hereby pledge to you... my undying fidelity.
Thanos [Uses the Gauntlet to stop Loki attempting to stab him in the neck] Undying? You should chose your words more carefully.
Loki [as Thanos strangles him to death] You... will never be... a god
Thanos No resurrections this time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Mantis places her hand on Thanos]
Mantis [shocked] He is in anguish... he mourns...
Drax What does this MONSTER have to MOURN?
Nebula Gamora. He went to Vormir with her, he came back with the Soul stone, which means...
Peter Quill [enraged] Asshole!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill What the hell happened to this planet? Eight degrees off its axis, gravitational pull is all over the place.
Tony Stark Yeah. We got one advantage, he's coming to us. We'll use it. Alright I have a plan. It's pretty simple: we'll draw him in, pin him down, get what we need. Definitely don't wanna dance with this guy, we just want the gauntlet.
[to Drax]
Tony Stark Are you yawning? In the middle of this, while I'm breaking it down? Huh? Did you hear what I said?
Drax I stopped listening after you said "We need a plan"
Peter Quill See, not winging it isn't really what they do.
Peter Parker [Referring to Drax and Mantis] Uh, what exactly is it that they do?
Mantis Kick names, take ass.
Drax Yeah, that's right.
Tony Stark [long pause] Alright. Just get over here, please? Mr Lord, can you get your folks to circle up?
Peter Quill "Mr Lord", Star Lord is fine.
Tony Stark We've gotta coalesce. Cause if all we come out with is a plucky attitude...
Peter Quill Dude! Don't call us plucky. We don't know what it means. Alright, we're optimistic, yes. I like your plan, except it sucks. So let me do the plan, and that way it might be really good.
Drax Tell him about the dance off to save the universe.
Tony Stark What dance off?
Peter Quill It's not a... it's not a... it...
Peter Parker Like in Footloose the movie?
Peter Quill Exactly like Footloose. Is it still the greatest movie in history?
Peter Parker It never was.
Tony Stark Don't encourage this, alright. We're getting no help from "Flash Gordon"...
Peter Quill "Flash Gordon", by the way, that's a compliment. Don't forget I'm half human so that 50% of me that's stupid, that's a 100% you.
Tony Stark Your math is blowing my mind
Mantis Excuse me, but does your friend often do that?
Tony Stark Strange? You alright?
Tony Stark You're back here.
Peter Parker Hey, what was that?
Dr. Stephen Strange I went forward in time. To view alternate futures. To see all the possible outcomes of the coming conflict.
Peter Quill How many did you see?
Dr. Stephen Strange Fourteen million, six hundred and five.
Tony Stark How many did we win?
Dr. Stephen Strange One.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
M'Baku This could be the end of Wakanda.
Okoye Then we shall make it the noblest ending in history.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor More power, Rabbit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wanda Maximoff [to Vision] Are you ok?
Vision [Shrieks in pain]
Wanda Maximoff What is it?
Vision He's here.
Steve Rogers Everyone on my position, we have incoming.
Bruce Banner Cap, that's him.
Steve Rogers Eyes up. Stay sharp!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor [to Thanos] What did you do? What did you do?
Steve Rogers Where'd he go? Thor? Where'd he go?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [offering a cup of pudding] I thought you might be hungry.
[Gamora looks at the cup for a moment, then throws it at Thanos' throne]
Gamora I always hated that chair.
Thanos So I've been told.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ebony Maw Hear me, and rejoice. You are about to die at the hands of the children of Thanos. Be thankful, that your meaningless lives are now i...
Tony Stark I'm sorry! Earth is closed today. You better pack it up and get outta here.
Ebony Maw Stone keeper. Does this chattering animal speak for you?
Dr. Stephen Strange Certainly not, I speak for myself. You are trespassing in this city and on this planet.
Tony Stark He means get lost, Squidward!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [after a brutal fight with several of the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers, they manage to cut Thanos' cheek] All this, just for a drop of blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange [to Stark] If it comes to saving you, or the kid, or the Time Stone, I will not hesitate to let either of you die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos The hardest choices require the strongest will.
Dr. Stephen Strange You will find our will equal to your own!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nebula He did it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill [Pointing guns at Stark and Parker] Everybody stay where you are, chill the eff out!
[to Iron Man]
Peter Quill I'm gonna ask you this one time: where is Gamora?
Tony Stark Yeah, I'll do you one better: WHO'S Gamora?
Drax I'll do YOU one better: WHY is Gamora?
Peter Quill Tell me where the girl is, or I swear to you, I'm gonna french-fry this little freak!
[puts his gun to Spider-Man's head]
Tony Stark Let's do it! You shoot my guy and I'll blast him! Let's go!
[points his blaster in Drax's face]
Drax Do it, Quill! I can take it.
Mantis No, he can't take it!
Dr. Stephen Strange She's right, you can't.
Peter Quill Oh yeah? You don't wanna tell me where she is? That's fine, I'll kill all three of you and I'll beat it out of Thanos myself!
[to Spider-Man]
Peter Quill Starting with you!
Dr. Stephen Strange Wait, what? Thanos? Alright, let me ask you this one time: what master do you serve?
Peter Quill What master do I serve? What am I supposed to say, Jesus?
Tony Stark You're from Earth?
Peter Quill I'm not from Earth, I'm from Missouri.
Tony Stark Yeah, that's on EARTH, dipshit. What're you hassling us for?
Peter Parker So you're not with Thanos?
Peter Quill [incredulous] "With Thanos?" No! I'm here to kill Thanos! He took my girl -- wait, who are you?
Peter Parker [retracts his helmet] We're the Avengers, man.
Mantis You're the ones Thor told us about!
Tony Stark You know Thor?
Peter Quill Yeah. Tall guy, not that good-looking, needed saving.
Dr. Stephen Strange Where is he now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange Tony... there was no other way.
[turns into dust and blows away]
Peter Parker Mr. Stark? I don't feel so good.
[looking at his hands]
Tony Stark You're all right.
Peter Parker I don't-I don't know what's happening. I don't... Save me, save me!
[falls toward Tony Stark and holds onto him, begins to cry]
Peter Parker I don't want to go. I don't want to go, Mr. Stark. Please. Please, I don't want to go. I don't want to go...
[falls onto ground with Tony beside him]
Peter Parker I'm sorry...
[turns into dust and blows away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor I bid you farewell and good luck, morons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [Hanging on outside of the Q-ship in Space] Oh My God! I should've stayed on the bus!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner Thanos has the biggest army in the universe. And he is not gonna stop until he... he gets... Vision's stone.
Natasha Romanoff Well, then we have to protect it.
Vision No, we have to destroy it. I've been giving a good deal of thought to this entity in my head, about its nature. Also, its composition. I think if it were exposed to a sufficiently powerful energy source, something very similar to its own signature, perhaps... its molecular integrity will fail.
Wanda Maximoff Yeah, and you with it. I'm not having this conversation.
Vision Eliminating the stone is the only way to be certain Thanos can't get it.
Wanda Maximoff That's too high a price.
Vision Only you have the power to pay it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [to Gamora] You're strong. Me. You're generous. Me. But I never taught you to lie. That's why you're so bad at it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange A simple spell, but quite effective.
Ebony Maw Then I will take it off your corpse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) Welcome Thanos, son of Alars. Gamora, daughter of Thanos.
Thanos You know us?
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) It is my curse to know all who journey here.
Thanos Where is the Soul Stone?
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) You should know it exacts a terrible price.
Thanos I am prepared.
Red Skull (Stonekeeper) We all think that at first. We are all wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[during the battle at Wakanda after Rocket and Bucky team up]
Rocket Raccoon How much for the gun?
Bucky Barnes It's not for sale.
Rocket Raccoon Okay, then how much for the arm?
[Bucky walks away]
Rocket Raccoon Oh, I'll get that arm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eitri You understand boy? You're about to take the full force of a star. It'll kill you.
Thor Only if I die.
Eitri Yes. That's what killing you means.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gamora [to Peter] You promised. You promised!
Thanos [to Gamora] Oh, daughter. You expect too much from him.
[to Peter]
Thanos She's asked, hasn't she?
Thanos Do it.
[pushes Gamora forward]
Thanos Do it!
Peter Quill [to Gamora] I told you to go right!
Gamora [to Peter] I love you, more than anything.
Peter Quill I love you, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Wow. You are a seriously loyal piece of hardware.
Peter Parker Yeah, Speaking of loyalty...
[Tony Stark turns to Peter Parker]
Peter Parker I know what you're gonna say to me.
Tony Stark You should not be here.
Peter Parker I was gonna go home.
Tony Stark I don't want to hear it.
Peter Parker But it was such a long way down and I just thought about...
Tony Stark And now, I gotta hear it.
Peter Parker And this suit is, ridiculously intuitive, by the way. So, if anything, its kind of your fault that I'm here.
Tony Stark What did you just say?
Peter Parker I take that back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner [to Obsidion, in the Hulkbuster armor] Oh, no you don't. This isn't gonna be like New York, pal. This suit's already kicked the crap out of the Hulk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gamora [to Quill] Swear that if Thanos comes for me, you'll kill me. Swear on your mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange Oh yeah. You're much more of a Thanos.
Thanos I take it the Maw's dead. This day extracts a heavy toll, still he accomplished his mission.
Dr. Stephen Strange You may regret that. He brought you face to face with the Master of the Mystic Arts.
Thanos Where do you think he brought you?
Dr. Stephen Strange Let me guess, your home?
Thanos It was, and it was beautiful. Titan was like most planets. When we faced extinction, I offered a solution.
Dr. Stephen Strange Genocide.
Thanos They called me a mad man.
Dr. Stephen Strange Congratulations, you're a prophet.
Thanos I'm a survivor.
Dr. Stephen Strange Who wants to murder trillions.
Thanos With all six stones I can simply snap my fingers and it'll all cease to exist. I call that, mercy.
Dr. Stephen Strange Then what?
Thanos I finally rest, and watch the sunrise on a grateful universe. The hardest choices require the strongest will.
Dr. Stephen Strange I think you'll find our will, equal, to yours.
Thanos Our?
Tony Stark [Slams giant boulder into Thanos] Piece of cake Quill.
Peter Quill Yeah, if your goal was to piss him off!
[Battle begins]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocket Raccoon Come and get some, space dogs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor I told you, you'd die for that.
Thanos You... should've gone for the head
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Thanos kills Heimdall]
Thor You're going to die for that!
Ebony Maw [seals Thor's mouth shut] Shhh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner Thanos is coming... He's coming.
Dr. Stephen Strange Who?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [Thanos prevents a blow from Doctor Strange] You're full of tricks, wizard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Nebula appears to fight Thanos]
Thanos Well, well.
Nebula You should have killed me.
Thanos Would have been a waste of parts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor Bring me Thanos!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gamora's Mother Shh. We're gonna be safe
Young Gamora [Weapons fire overhead and Gamora screams]
Ebony Maw [Thanos' Chitauri army round up the Zehoborei people] Choose a side or die. One side a revelation, the other an honour known only to a few.
Thanos [to a young Gamora] What's wrong little one?
Young Gamora My mother. Where's my mother?
Thanos What's your name?
Young Gamora Gamora.
Thanos You're quite the fighter Gamora. Come, let me help you.
[Walks Gamora away from the people being rounded up]
Thanos Look.
[Pulls out a doube edged switchblade]
Thanos Pretty, isn't is?
[Balances it on his index finger]
Thanos Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Too much to one side and the other...
[Hands it to Gamora]
Thanos Here, you try.
Ebony Maw [to one half of the Zehoberei people about to be slaughtered by the Chitauri] Now go in peace and meet your maker.
Thanos [Gamora turns to see what the fuss is about] Uh-uh, concentrate. There, you got it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill I'm gonna blow that nutsack of a chin right off your face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor Families can be tough. Before my father died, he told me I had a half-sister that he imprisoned in hell. Then she returned home and stabbed me in the eye. So I had to kill her. That's life though, isn't it, I guess. Goest round and round and... I feel your pain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner Woah.
Shuri The structure is polymorphic.
Bruce Banner Right. We... we had to attach each neuron none... none sequentially.
Shuri Why didn't you just preprogram the synopsis to work collectively?
Bruce Banner [as Vision turns his attention to Banner with curiosity] Because, we, didn't... think of it?
Shuri I'm sure you did your best.
Wanda Maximoff Can you do it?
Shuri Yes. But there are more than two trillion neurons here. One misalignment could cause a cascade of circuit failures.
[to T'Challa]
Shuri It will take time brother.
Steve Rogers How long?
Shuri As long as you can give me.
[Alarms wails and Okoye informs them that something has entered the atmosphere]
Sam Wilson Hey, Cap. We got a situation out here.
Bucky Barnes [Ships hit invisible barrier over Wakanda] Man, I love this place.
James Rhodes Don't start celebrating yet guys. We got more incoming outside the dome!
Vision It's too late. We need to destroy the stone now.
Natasha Romanoff Vision, get your ass back on the table.
T'Challa We will hold them off.
Steve Rogers Wanda. As soon as that stone is out of his head, you blow it to hell.
Wanda Maximoff I will.
T'Challa Evacuate the city, engage all defences and get this man a shield.
[pointing at Steve]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark You throw another moon at me, I'm gonna lose it.
Thanos Stark!
Tony Stark You know me?
Thanos You're not the only one cursed with knowledge.
Tony Stark My only curse is you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Asgardian Distress Call This is the Asgardian refugee vessel Statesman. We are under assault. I repeat, we are under assault. The engines are dead, life support failing. Requesting aid from any vessel within range. We are 22 jump points out of Asgard. Our crew is made up of Asgardian families. We have very few soldiers here. This is not a warcraft. I repeat, this is not a warcraft!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T'Challa Up, General. Up! This is no place to die.
Okoye [as she watches T'Challa disintegrate] Hezvo?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[deleted scene]
Thanos When you left me all those years ago, I allowed it. You haven't been under the impression that you escaped? Daughter, I raised you so much smarter than that.
Gamora I am not your daughter! You didn't raise me, you kidnapped me, orphaned me, and imprisoned me! Everything I hate about myself comes from you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocket Raccoon This is Thanos we're talking about. He's the toughest there is
Thor Well, he has never fought me.
Rocket Raccoon Yeah he has.
Thor He has never fought me twice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Steve, Natasha, Sam, Wanda and Vision arrive at the Avengers Compound]
Steve Rogers Mr Secretary.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross You got some nerve, I'll give you that.
Natasha Romanoff You could use some of that right now.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross The world's on fire and you think all is forgiven?
Steve Rogers I'm not looking for forgiveness, and I'm way past asking permission. Earth just lost her best defender, so we're here to fight. If you wanna stand in our way, we'll fight you too.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross Arrest them.
James Rhodes All over it.
[Shuts off the hologram]
James Rhodes . That's a court marshal. Great to see you Cap.
Steve Rogers You too Rhodey.
Natasha Romanoff Hey.
James Rhodes Well. You guys, really look like crap. Must've been a rough couple of years.
Sam Wilson Yeah. Well, the hotels weren't exactly five star.
Bruce Banner I think you look great. Yeah, I'm back.
Natasha Romanoff Hi Bruce.
Bruce Banner Nat.
Sam Wilson This is awkward.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Alright kid, you're an Avenger now...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill [to Rocket] For the record, I know you're only going to Nidavellir because it's where Thanos isn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill Let her go, Grimace!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange A simple spell, but quite unbreakable.
Ebony Maw Then I will take it off your corpse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Come on. We got a situation. See him down there? He's in trouble. What's your plan? Go.
Peter Parker Um. Okay, okay... uh... Okay. Did you ever see this really old movie, Aliens?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Proxima Midnight He'll die alone, as will you.
Natasha Romanoff She's not alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Spoiler]
[Tony and Peter are trying to get the gauntlet off of Thanos' hand while Mantis is controlling his mind]
Peter Quill Not so strong now, huh? Where's Gamora?
Thanos My Gamora...
Peter Quill Oh, bullshit! Where is she?
Mantis He is in anguish.
Peter Quill Good.
Mantis He... he mourns.
Drax What does this MONSTER have to mourn?
Nebula Gamora.
Peter Quill [turns to Nebula in disbelief] What?
Nebula He took her to Vormir. He came back with the Soul Stone... and she didn't.
Tony Stark Okay, Quill, you gotta cool it right now. You understand? Don't. Don't engage, we almost got this off!
Peter Quill Tell me she's lying.
[Thanos doesn't answer]
Peter Quill ASSHOLE! Tell me you didn't do it!
Thanos I... had... to.
Peter Quill [choking up] No, you didn't... No, you didn't.
[starts punching Thanos]
Peter Quill NO, YOU DIDN'T!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill I feel your pain as well, because... I mean, it's not a competition, but I've been through a lot. My father killed my mother. And then I had to kill my father. That was hard. Probably even harder than having to kill a sister. Plus, I came out with both my eyes, which was...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos You have my respect Stark. When I'm done, half of humanity will still be alive. I hope They remember you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [to Gamora] You're strong. Me, the generous... me. But I never taught you to lie. That's why you're so bad at it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natasha Romanoff We don't want to kill you, but we will
Proxima Midnight You'll never get the chance again
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iron Man [seeing Doctor Strange fly by] Kid, that's the wizard. Get on it.
Spider-Man On it!
[Spider-Man swings after Doctor Strange, who is also being chased by Ebony Maw. Ebony Maw uses his powers to throw a billboard at Spider-Man, knocking him down, but he recovers]
Spider-Man Not cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner [to Thanos' army after Thor arrives in Wakanda] Ha! You guys are so screwed now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos Today I lost more than you could know, but now is no time to mourn. Now, is no time at all
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Rhodes [looking for Sam, he was erased] Sam? Sam, where are you at?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vision The blade. It stopped me from phasing.
Wanda Maximoff Is that even possible?
Vision It isn't supposed to be. My systems are failing. I'm beginning to think... we should have stayed in bed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eitri You understand boy, you're taking the full force of a star. It'll kill you.
Thor And if I die?
Eitri Yes, that's what killing you means
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drax [yells] THANOS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker Uhh, Mr. Stark? I'm being beamed up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange A simple spell, but quite unbreakable.
Ebony Maw Then I will take it off you a corpse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ebony Maw Hear me... and rejoice. You have had the privilege of being saved by the Great Titan... You may think this is suffering... No. It is salvation... Universal scales, tipped toward balance because of your sacrifice... Smile, for even in death you have become children of Thanos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T'Challa Today, we don't fight for just one life. We fight for all of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ebony Maw In all the time I have served Thanos, I have never failed him. If I were to reach our rendezvous on time, with the Time Stone still attached to your vaguely irritating person, there will be... judgment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [after arriving on Titan] Let me just say, if aliens wind up implanting eggs in my chest, or something and I eat one of you, I'm sorry.
Iron Man I do not want another single pop culture reference out of you for the rest of the trip. Do you understand?
Spider-Man I'm trying to say that something is coming.
[a grenade rolls across the floor toward the trio. It explodes, knocking them backwards. Dr. Strange looks up to see Star-Lord, Drax, and Mantis enter the ship through a hole]
Drax Thanos!
[throws his knives at Dr. Strange, who conjures a magic shield to stop them. Drax yells and tries to charge, but the Cloak of Levitation wraps itself around Drax's face, tackling him to the ground. Star-Lord flies up while firing at Iron Man. Iron Man fires back while rocketing upward as well. He fires a rocket at Star-Lord, who dodges, but the explosion throws him backward. Iron Man grabs him and throws him to the deck. Star-Lord activates a device he had attached to Iron Man's chest, which pulls him toward the wall and sticks him there. Spider-Man wakes up to find Mantis standing in front of him]
Spider-Man Whoa, whoa, whoa! Please don't put your eggs in me!
[webs her up, but before he can do any more, Star-Lord comes flying in and kicks him aside]
Star-Lord Stay down, clown.
[Star-Lord fires his blasters at Spider-Man, who leaps into the rafters and dodges the blasts. He lands on the ground and tries to leap toward Star-Lord, but Star-Lord throws a electrical bola at him, sending him tumbling to the ground]
Drax [wrestling with the Cloak of Levitation] Die, blanket of death!
[Iron Man frees himself from the wall, flies over to Drax, and pins him under his boot while the Cloak of Levitation flies back to Dr. Strange]
Star-Lord [holding Spider-Man in a headlock] Everybody, stay where you are. Chill the F out.
[he retracts his helmet]
Star-Lord I'm gonna ask you this one time. Where is Gamora?
Iron Man Yeah, I'll do you one better. Who is Gamora?
Drax I'll do *you* one better. Why is Gamora?
Star-Lord Tell me where the girl is, or I swear to you I'm gonna French fry this little freak.
Iron Man Let's do it. You shoot my guy and I'll blast him. Let's go!
[aims his arm cannon at Drax]
Drax Do it, Quill! I can take it.
Mantis No, he can't take it!
Doctor Strange She's right. He can't.
Star-Lord Oh, yeah? You don't wanna tell me where she is? That's fine. I'll kill all three of you and I'll beat it out of Thanos myself.
[to Spider-Man]
Star-Lord Starting with you.
Doctor Strange Wait, what, Thanos? Alright, let me ask you this one time. What master do you serve?
Star-Lord What master do I serve? What am I supposed to say, Jesus?
Iron Man You're from Earth.
Star-Lord I'm not from Earth, I'm from Missouri.
Iron Man Yeah, that's on Earth, dipshit. What are you hassling us for?
Spider-Man So you're not with Thanos?
Star-Lord *With* Thanos? No, I'm here to kill Thanos. He took my girl. Wait, who are you?
Spider-Man [retracts his mask] We're the Avengers, man.
[Star-Lord releases him]
Mantis You're the ones Thor told us about.
Iron Man You know Thor?
Star-Lord Yeah. Tall guy, not that good-looking, needed saving.
Doctor Strange Where is he now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Steve, Natasha, Sam, Wanda and Vision arrive at the Avengers Compound]
Steve Rogers Mr Secretary.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross You got some nerve, I'll give you that.
Natasha Romanoff You could use some of that right now.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross The world's on fire and you think all is forgiven?
Steve Rogers I'm not looking for forgiveness, and I'm way past asking permission. Earth just lost her best defender, so we're here to fight. If you wanna stand in our way, we'll fight you too.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross Arrest them.
James Rhodes All over it.
[Shuts off the hologram]
James Rhodes . That's a court marshal. Great to see you Cap.
Steve Rogers You too Rhodey.
Natasha Romanoff Hey.
James Rhodes Well. You guys, really look like crap. Must've been a rough couple of years.
Sam Wilson Yeah. Well, the hotels weren't exactly five star.
Hulk I think you look great. Yeah, I'm back.
Natasha Romanoff Hi Bruce.
Hulk Nat.
Sam Wilson This is awkward.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Groot [fading away] I am Groot.
Rocket Raccoon No, Groot... no, no, no, no! Oh... Groot. No...
[Groot fades away completely]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Stephen Strange Under no circumstances can we bring the Time Stone to Thanos. I don't think you quite understand...
Tony Stark What?
Dr. Stephen Strange ...what's at stake here.
Tony Stark No, it's you who doesn't understand that Thanos has been inside my head for six years. Since he sent an army to New York and now he's back. And I don't know what to do. So I'm not so sure if it's a better plan to fight him on our turf or his, but you saw what they did, what they can do. At least on his turf, he's not expecting it. So I take we take the fight to him. Doctor. Do you concur?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner [putting on his jacket] Should we bow?
James Rhodes Yeah, he's a king.
Steve Rogers [to T'Challa] Seems like I'm always thanking you for something.
[T'Challa smiles]
Bruce Banner [clears throat, bows to T'Challa]
James Rhodes What are you doing?
T'Challa [smiling] Uh, we, we don't do that here.
T'Challa So how big of an assault should we expect?
Bruce Banner Uh, sir, sir, I think you should expect quite a big assault.
Natasha Romanoff [to T'Challa] How we looking?
T'Challa You will have my King's Guard, the Border Tribe, the Dora Milaje and...
Bucky Barnes [smiling] A semi-stable hundred year old man.
Steve Rogers [smiles, embraces Bucky] How you been, Buck?
Bucky Barnes [smiles] Oh, not bad for the end of the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Rogers [talking to Thor on the battlefield] New haircut?
Thor Noticed you've copied my beard.
[Groot impales several Outriders with his arm]
Thor Oh, by the way, this is a friend of mine, Tree.
Groot I am Groot.
Steve Rogers I am Steve Rogers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corvus Glaive [to Vision] Give up the stone and she lives.
[Vision tackles him through the air]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Okoye [walking with T'Challa] The King's Guard and the Dora Milaje have been alerted.
T'Challa And the Border Tribe?
Okoye Those that are left.
T'Challa Send word to the Jabari as well. M'Baku likes a good fight.
Okoye And what of this one?
T'Challa This one may be tired of war, but the White Wolf has rested long enough.
[they reach their destination. The guards set down a case and open it. Bucky Barnes steps forward and examines the contents, a new metallic arm]
Bucky Barnes Where's the fight?
T'Challa On its way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iron Man [after subduing Thanos] Is he under? Don't let up.
Mantis Be quick. He is very strong.
Iron Man Parker, help. Get over here. She can't hold him much longer. Let's go.
[they start to pull the Gauntlet off]
Spider-Man We gotta open his fingers to get it off.
Star-Lord [flies down in front of Thanos] I thought you'd be harder to catch. By the way, this was my plan. Not so strong now, huh? Where is Gamora?
Thanos [weakly] M-My Gamora.
Star-Lord Oh, bullshit. Where is she?
Mantis He is in anguish.
Star-Lord Good.
Mantis He... he mourns.
Drax What does this monster have to mourn?
Nebula Gamora.
Star-Lord What?
Nebula He took her to Vormir. He came back with the Soul Stone. But she didn't.
Iron Man [as Quill turns to face Thanos] Okay, Quill, you gotta cool it right now. You understand? Don't, don't, don't engage. We almost got this off!
Star-Lord [to Thanos] Tell me she's lying. Asshole, tell me you didn't do it!
Thanos I had to.
Star-Lord No, you didn't. No, you didn't.
[whips out his blaster and starts punching Thanos]
Star-Lord NO, YOU DIDN'T!
Iron Man [lunging onto Star-Lord] Quill! Hey, stop! Hey, stop, stop!
Spider-Man [pulling the Gauntlet free] It's coming, it's coming, it's coming! I got it! I got it!
[Thanos opens his and pulls the Gauntlet back on. He then blasts the heroes back. He throws Mantis off his shoulders]
Spider-Man Oh, God.
[he leaps up and catches Mantis. He uses his spider-legs to cushion their fall]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Rhodes What is this? What the hell is happening?
Steve Rogers Oh, God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner [being overwhelmed by Outriders] There's too many of them!
[the Bifrost suddenly beams down into the battlefield, knocking back several Outriders. Stormbreaker suddenly emerges from the beam and cuts through the Outriders. It returns to Thor's hand as he emerges from the Bifrost with Rocket and Groot. The Avengers and the Wakandan army look on in shock and awe. Bruce lifts up the face-plate of his armor]
Bruce Banner [laughs] You guys are so screwed now!
[the Black Order look on in slight worry]
Thor BRING ME THANOS!
[he, Rocket, and Groot charge toward the army. Thor leaps upward and brings Stormbreaker down with force, knocking back the Outriders]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos [after Scarlet Witch destroys Vision] I understand, my child. Better than anyone.
Scarlet Witch [bitterly] You could never.
[Thano bends down and gently strokes her head]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [saving Iron Man from Cull Obsidian] Hey, man. What's up, Mr. Stark?
Iron Man Kid, where'd you come from?
Spider-Man A field trip to MoMA.
[Cull Obsidian grabs Spider-Man and throws him away, but he swings back in]
Spider-Man Uh, what is this guy's problem, Mr. Stark?
Iron Man Uh, he's from space. He came here to steal a necklace from a wizard.
[Cull Obsidian grabs Spider-Man in his chain-hammer and swings him around before throwing him away. He then throws a taxi at Iron Man, but he dodges. Spider-Man snags the taxi with his webbing and slams it right on top of Cull Obsidian]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner Vision is out there somewhere with the Mind Stone, and we have to find him now.
Tony Stark Yeah, that's the thing.
Bruce Banner What do you mean?
Tony Stark Two weeks ago, Vision turned off his transponder. He's offline.
Bruce Banner What?
Tony Stark Yeah.
Bruce Banner Tony, you lost another super-bot?
Tony Stark I didn't lose him. He's more than that. He's evolving.
Dr. Stephen Strange Well, who could find Vision, then?
Tony Stark [quietly] Shit.
[louder]
Tony Stark Probably Steve Rogers.
Dr. Stephen Strange Oh, great.
Tony Stark Maybe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Cap and I fell out hard. We're not on speaking terms.
Bruce Banner Tony, listen to me. Thor's gone. Thanos is coming. It doesn't matter who you're talking to or not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor Knowhere.
Mantis He must be going somewhere.
Peter Quill No, no. Knowhere? It's a place, we've been there. It sucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [Tony saves Peter by sending him the 17:A suit from the Avengers Heartquarters to space] Mr. Stark, it smells like a new car in here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor Where we have to go, is Nidavellir.
Drax That's a made up word.
Thor All words are made up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iron Man [trying to come up with a plan] We're getting no help from Flash Gordon here.
Star-Lord Flash Gordon? By the way, that's a complement. Don't forget I'm half human. So that's fifty percent of me that's stupid, that's one hundred percent of you.
Iron Man Your math is blowing my mind.
Mantis Excuse me, but does your friend often do that?
[Strange is sitting cross-legged in midair, using the Time Stone's power. Tony runs up to him as he collapses]
Iron Man Strange? We all right? You're back. You're alright.
Spider-Man Hey, what was that?
Doctor Strange I went forward in time to view alternate futures. To see all the possible outcomes of the coming conflict.
Star-Lord How many did you see?
Doctor Strange Fourteen million, six hundred and five.
Iron Man How many did we win?
[long beat]
Doctor Strange One.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natasha Romanoff [Referring to Glaive] Where's your other friend?
Proxima Midnight He will pay for his life with yours. Thanos will have that stone.
Steve Rogers That's not gonna happen.
T'Challa You are in Wakanda now. Thanos will have nothing but dust, and blood.
Proxima Midnight We, have blood to spare.
Bucky Barnes They surrender?
Steve Rogers Not exactly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Falcon [seeing Vision being attacked] Guys, we got a Vision situation here!
Steve Rogers Somebody get to Vision!
Bruce Banner [flying toward him] I got him!
Scarlet Witch On my way.
[Proxima Midnight suddenly knocks her into a ditch and rolls her over]
Proxima Midnight He'll die alone. As will you.
Black Widow She's not alone.
[Widow and Okoye surround Proxima on both sides]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mantis Death follows him like a shadow...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Banner [discussing the situation] We need all hands on deck. Where's Clint?
Black Widow After the whole Accords situation, he and Scott took a deal. It was too tough on their families. They're on house arrest.
Bruce Banner Who's Scott?
Steve Rogers Scott Lang. Ant-Man.
Bruce Banner There's an Ant-Man *and* a Spider-Man?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ebony Maw [facing Iron Man] Your powers are inconsequential compared to mine.
Iron Man Yeah, but the kid's seen more movies.
[he fires a rocket into the wall, blasting it open. Ebony Maw is instantly sucked out into space. Strange also starts to sucked out. The Cloak of Levitation tries to save him, but he slips out of its grip. Spider-Man shoots a web-line out and tries to pull Strange up, but the piece of metal that he's holding onto breaks. As they're being pulled toward the hole, Spider-Man's armor deploys artificial spider-legs and keeps them from falling out]
Spider-Man Yes! Wait, what are those?
[he pulls Strange back in while Iron Man seals the hole. Ebony Maw's body drifts away into space]
Spider-Man [extends his hand to the Cloak of Levitation] Hey, we haven't officially met.
[the Cloak looks at him and then flies back to Strange]
Spider-Man Cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos I know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right... yet to fail, nonetheless.
Thanos It's frightening. Turns the legs to jelly. But I ask you, to what end? Dread it, run from it... destiny arrives all the same. And now, it's here. Or should I say... I am.
Thor You talk too much.
Thanos The Tesseract. Or your brother's head. I assume you have a preference.
Loki Oh, I do. Kill away.
Loki All right, stop!
Thor We don't have the Tesseract. It was destroyed on Asgard.
Thor You really are the worst brother.
Loki I assure you, brother... the sun will shine on us again.
Thanos Your optimism is misplaced, Asgardian.
Loki Well, for one thing, I'm not Asgardian. And for another... we have a Hulk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Rhodes [after reuniting with the other Avengers] Wow, you guys... really look like crap. Must've been a rough couple of years.
Falcon Yeah, well the hotels weren't exactly five stars.
Bruce Banner Uh, I think you look great.
[he walks out into view]
Bruce Banner Yeah, I'm back.
Black Widow Hi, Bruce.
Bruce Banner Nat.
[long silence]
Falcon This is awkward.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Star-Lord [after Thanos captures Gamora] Let her go, Grimace!
Gamora Peter...
Star-Lord I told you to go right.
Gamora Now? Really?
Star-Lord [to Thanos] You let her go!
Thanos Ah, the boyfriend.
Star-Lord Like to think of myself more as a Titan-killing, long-term booty call. Let. Her. Go.
Gamora Peter.
Star-Lord I'm gonna blow that chin right off your face.
Gamora Peter. Not him.
[Quill hesitates]
Gamora You promised. You promised.
[he reluctantly aims his blaster at her]
Thanos Oh, daughter. You expect too much from him.
[turns to Quill]
Thanos She's asked, hasn't she? Do it.
[He shoves Gamora directly in front of him]
Thanos Do it!
Star-Lord [to Gamora] I told you to go right...
Gamora I love you more than anything.
Star-Lord I love you too.
[both of them close their eyes and Quill pulls the trigger, but only bubbles come out, courtesy of the Reality Stone]
Thanos I like you.
[teleports away with Gamora]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scarlet Witch [checking on Vision] Are you okay?
[the Mind Stone starts to glow and Vision grunts in pain]
Vision He's here.
[the wind starts to blow]
Steve Rogers Everyone on my position. We have incoming
[everyone looks around in worry]
Black Widow What the hell?
[a portal opens in the middle of the forest. Thanos steps through it and stares at the heroes]
Bruce Banner Cap. That's him.
Steve Rogers [activates his shield] Eyes up. Stay sharp.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [attacking Thanos through a series of portals] Magic! More magic! Magic with a kick! Magic with a...
[Thanos grabs him and slams him to the ground]
Thanos Insect!
[throws him into Doctor Strange]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Strange [after Thanos describes the downfall of Titan] Congratulations, you're a prophet.
Thanos I'm a survivor.
Doctor Strange Who wants to murder trillions.
Thanos With all six stones, I could simply snap my fingers. They would all cease to exist. I call that mercy.
Doctor Strange And then what?
Thanos I'd finally rest and watch the sun rise on a grateful universe. The hardest choices require the strongest wills.
Doctor Strange I think you'll find our will equal to yours.
Thanos Our?
[Iron Man drops a column on him from above]
Iron Man Piece of cake, Quill.
Star-Lord Yeah, if your goal was to piss him off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cap, Widow, and Falcon have arrived to defend Vision from the Black Order. Falcon air-tackles Proxima Midnight into the next room. He then fires mini-rockets at Corvus Glaive, who deflects them. Cap then throws Midnight's spear to Widow. She uses it to attack Glaive, severely injuring him, stabbing through his chest, flipping him over, then kicking him away. Proxima summons her spear back, then lunges at Widow, intending to kill her. Cap grabs Glaive's weapon and uses it to block Midnight's blow. After dueling with Cap and Widow, Midnight is knocked back by Falcon, who holds her and Glaive at gunpoint]
Proxima Midnight [to Glaive] Get up.
Corvus Glaive I can't.
Black Widow We don't wanna kill you, but we will.
Proxima Midnight You'll never get the chance again.
[their ship beams them up]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Tell me his name again.
Bruce Banner Thanos. He's a plague Tony, he invades planets, he takes what it wants, he wipes out half the population. He sent Loki!... the attack on New York, that's him!
Tony Stark This is it... what's our timeline?
Bruce Banner No telling. He has the power and space stones, that already makes him the strongest creature in the whole universe, if he gets his hands on all six stones Tony...
Dr. Stephen Strange He could destroy life on a scale hither to undreamt of.
Tony Stark Did you seriously just said "hitherto undreamt of"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor Only Eitri the Dwarf can make me the weapon I need. I assume you're the captain, sir.
Rocket Raccoon You're very perceptive.
Thor You seem like a noble leader. Will you join me on my quest to Nidavellir?
Rocket Raccoon Ah, let me just ask the captain. Oh, wait a second, it's me! Yeah. I'll go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Quill Look, this is my ship. And I'm not going to... wait, what kind of... w-what kind of weapon are talkin' about here?
Thor The Thanos-killing kind.
Peter Quill Don't you think that we should all have a weapon like that?
Thor No. You simply lack the strength to wield them. Your bodies would crumble as your minds collapsed into madness.
Rocket Raccoon Is it weird that I wanna do it even more now?
Thor Mmm, a little bit, yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocket Raccoon [fighting Thanos' forces in Wakanda] Come and get some, space dogs!
[as more Outriders approach them, Bucky picks up Rocket and swings him around, both of them firing their weapons]
Rocket Raccoon Come on! Get some! Get some! Get some! Come on, get some!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark I'm sorry, you giving out tickets or something?
Dr. Stephen Strange We need your help. Look, it's not overselling to say that the fate of the universe is at stake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nebula [contacting the Guardians] Mantis, listen very carefully. I need you to meet me on Titan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thor [after Loki reveals the Tesseract] You really are the worst brother.
Loki [approaches Thanos] I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again.
Thanos [chuckles] Your optimism is misplaced, Asgardian.
Loki Well for one thing, I'm not Asgardian. And for another... we have a Hulk.
[Hulk charges forward and slams into Thanos while Loki drops the Tesseract and pulls Thor out of the way. Hulk then begins punching Thanos rapidly, then grabs his neck and drives him into the wall. Cull Obsidian starts to step forward, but Ebony Maw stops him]
Ebony Maw Let him have his fun.
[Thanos grabs Hulk's wrists and peels them away. He then lands a blow to Hulk's neck, causing him to cry out in pain. Hulk tries to strike back, but Thanos blocks his blows. He then delivers a series of powerful punches, dazing Hulk. Thanos lifts Hulk over his head and slams him to the floor. Thor tries to attack Thanos, but Thanos slaps him back. Ebony Maw telekinetically restrains Thor with metal]
Heimdall [lifting his sword] All-fathers, let the dark magic flow through me one last time.
[lifts his arm and the power of the Bifrost flows through him. He casts the power around the Hulk, lifting him off the ground and teleporting him away and safe from harm. Thanos approaches Heimdall]
Thanos That was a mistake.
[plunges a blade through Heimdall's chest, killing him]
Thor NO! You're going to die for that!
[Ebony Maw telekinetically muffles Thor]
Ebony Maw Shh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Banner, you want a piece?
Bruce Banner No, not really, but when do I ever get what I want?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony Stark Look, you know how you're having a dream, and in the dream you gotta pee?
Pepper Potts Yeah.
Tony Stark Okay, and then you're like, "Oh my God, there's no bathroom. What am I gonna do? Oh! Someone's watching. I'm gonna go in my pants."
Pepper Potts Right. And then you wake up and in real life you actually have to pee.
Tony Stark Yes.
Pepper Potts Yeah. Everybody has that.
Tony Stark Right! That's the point I'm trying to make.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos Stark.
Tony Stark You know me?
Thanos I do you're not the only one cursed with knowledge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thanos Is it sadness I sense in you, daughter? In my heart, I knew you still cared. But one ever knows for sure. Reality is often disappointing. That is, it was. Now - reality can be whatever I want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Ariana Grinblatt
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Danai Jekesai Gurira
Danai Jekesai Gurira
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista
Pom Klementieff
Pom Klementieff
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston
Stan Lee
Stan Lee
Tom Holland
Tom Holland
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Paul Bettany
Paul Bettany
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong
Ross Marquand
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel
Jacob Batalon
Jacob Batalon
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie
Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
William Hurt
William Hurt
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Monique Ganderton
Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan
Winston Duke
Winston Duke
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Michael James Shaw
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more