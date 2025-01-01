Spider-Man
[after arriving on Titan]
Let me just say, if aliens wind up implanting eggs in my chest, or something and I eat one of you, I'm sorry.
Iron Man
I do not want another single pop culture reference out of you for the rest of the trip. Do you understand?
Spider-Man
I'm trying to say that something is coming.
[a grenade rolls across the floor toward the trio. It explodes, knocking them backwards. Dr. Strange looks up to see Star-Lord, Drax, and Mantis enter the ship through a hole]
[throws his knives at Dr. Strange, who conjures a magic shield to stop them. Drax yells and tries to charge, but the Cloak of Levitation wraps itself around Drax's face, tackling him to the ground. Star-Lord flies up while firing at Iron Man. Iron Man fires back while rocketing upward as well. He fires a rocket at Star-Lord, who dodges, but the explosion throws him backward. Iron Man grabs him and throws him to the deck. Star-Lord activates a device he had attached to Iron Man's chest, which pulls him toward the wall and sticks him there. Spider-Man wakes up to find Mantis standing in front of him]
Spider-Man
Whoa, whoa, whoa! Please don't put your eggs in me!
[webs her up, but before he can do any more, Star-Lord comes flying in and kicks him aside]
[Star-Lord fires his blasters at Spider-Man, who leaps into the rafters and dodges the blasts. He lands on the ground and tries to leap toward Star-Lord, but Star-Lord throws a electrical bola at him, sending him tumbling to the ground]
Drax
[wrestling with the Cloak of Levitation]
Die, blanket of death!
[Iron Man frees himself from the wall, flies over to Drax, and pins him under his boot while the Cloak of Levitation flies back to Dr. Strange]
Star-Lord
[holding Spider-Man in a headlock]
Everybody, stay where you are. Chill the F out.
[he retracts his helmet]
Star-Lord
I'm gonna ask you this one time. Where is Gamora?
Iron Man
Yeah, I'll do you one better. Who is Gamora?
Drax
I'll do *you* one better. Why is Gamora?
Star-Lord
Tell me where the girl is, or I swear to you I'm gonna French fry this little freak.
Iron Man
Let's do it. You shoot my guy and I'll blast him. Let's go!
[aims his arm cannon at Drax]
Drax
Do it, Quill! I can take it.
Star-Lord
Oh, yeah? You don't wanna tell me where she is? That's fine. I'll kill all three of you and I'll beat it out of Thanos myself.
[to Spider-Man]
Doctor Strange
Wait, what, Thanos? Alright, let me ask you this one time. What master do you serve?
Star-Lord
What master do I serve? What am I supposed to say, Jesus?
Star-Lord
I'm not from Earth, I'm from Missouri.
Iron Man
Yeah, that's on Earth, dipshit. What are you hassling us for?
Star-Lord
*With* Thanos? No, I'm here to kill Thanos. He took my girl. Wait, who are you?
Spider-Man
[retracts his mask]
We're the Avengers, man.
[Star-Lord releases him]
Mantis
You're the ones Thor told us about.
Star-Lord
Yeah. Tall guy, not that good-looking, needed saving.