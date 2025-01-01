Spider-Man [after arriving on Titan] Let me just say, if aliens wind up implanting eggs in my chest, or something and I eat one of you, I'm sorry.

Iron Man I do not want another single pop culture reference out of you for the rest of the trip. Do you understand?

Spider-Man I'm trying to say that something is coming.

[a grenade rolls across the floor toward the trio. It explodes, knocking them backwards. Dr. Strange looks up to see Star-Lord, Drax, and Mantis enter the ship through a hole]

[throws his knives at Dr. Strange, who conjures a magic shield to stop them. Drax yells and tries to charge, but the Cloak of Levitation wraps itself around Drax's face, tackling him to the ground. Star-Lord flies up while firing at Iron Man. Iron Man fires back while rocketing upward as well. He fires a rocket at Star-Lord, who dodges, but the explosion throws him backward. Iron Man grabs him and throws him to the deck. Star-Lord activates a device he had attached to Iron Man's chest, which pulls him toward the wall and sticks him there. Spider-Man wakes up to find Mantis standing in front of him]

Spider-Man Whoa, whoa, whoa! Please don't put your eggs in me!

[webs her up, but before he can do any more, Star-Lord comes flying in and kicks him aside]

[Star-Lord fires his blasters at Spider-Man, who leaps into the rafters and dodges the blasts. He lands on the ground and tries to leap toward Star-Lord, but Star-Lord throws a electrical bola at him, sending him tumbling to the ground]

Drax [wrestling with the Cloak of Levitation] Die, blanket of death!

[Iron Man frees himself from the wall, flies over to Drax, and pins him under his boot while the Cloak of Levitation flies back to Dr. Strange]

Star-Lord [holding Spider-Man in a headlock] Everybody, stay where you are. Chill the F out.

[he retracts his helmet]

Star-Lord I'm gonna ask you this one time. Where is Gamora?

Iron Man Yeah, I'll do you one better. Who is Gamora?

Drax I'll do *you* one better. Why is Gamora?

Star-Lord Tell me where the girl is, or I swear to you I'm gonna French fry this little freak.

Iron Man Let's do it. You shoot my guy and I'll blast him. Let's go!

[aims his arm cannon at Drax]

Drax Do it, Quill! I can take it.

Mantis No, he can't take it!

Doctor Strange She's right. He can't.

Star-Lord Oh, yeah? You don't wanna tell me where she is? That's fine. I'll kill all three of you and I'll beat it out of Thanos myself.

[to Spider-Man]

Star-Lord Starting with you.

Doctor Strange Wait, what, Thanos? Alright, let me ask you this one time. What master do you serve?

Star-Lord What master do I serve? What am I supposed to say, Jesus?

Iron Man You're from Earth.

Star-Lord I'm not from Earth, I'm from Missouri.

Iron Man Yeah, that's on Earth, dipshit. What are you hassling us for?

Spider-Man So you're not with Thanos?

Star-Lord *With* Thanos? No, I'm here to kill Thanos. He took my girl. Wait, who are you?

Spider-Man [retracts his mask] We're the Avengers, man.

[Star-Lord releases him]

Mantis You're the ones Thor told us about.

Iron Man You know Thor?

Star-Lord Yeah. Tall guy, not that good-looking, needed saving.