In the series "Zaytsev +1," a shy top student named Sasha tries to coexist with his alter ego - bold and cheeky Fyodor. The bookworm is in love with the popular beauty Nastya and will do anything to win her over. Fyodor decides to live the student life his own way, often getting into funny and absurd situations. The series is set in the 1990s in Russia and captures the spirit of that time. Many TNT stars and others make cameo appearances in the project. The role of the main character's father's alter ego is played by Gerard Depardieu.

