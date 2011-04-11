Menu
Zaytsev+1 poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Zaytsev+1

Zaytsev+1 (2011 - 2014)

Зайцев+1 18+
Production year 2011
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the series "Zaytsev +1," a shy top student named Sasha tries to coexist with his alter ego - bold and cheeky Fyodor. The bookworm is in love with the popular beauty Nastya and will do anything to win her over. Fyodor decides to live the student life his own way, often getting into funny and absurd situations. The series is set in the 1990s in Russia and captures the spirit of that time. Many TNT stars and others make cameo appearances in the project. The role of the main character's father's alter ego is played by Gerard Depardieu.
Cast
Cast
Mihail Galustyan
Mihail Galustyan
Filipp Kotov
Filipp Kotov
Mariya Shcherbinina
Mariya Shcherbinina
Nadezhda Ivanova
Nadezhda Ivanova
Ivan Gromov
Ivan Gromov
Nataliya Kosteneva
Nataliya Kosteneva
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
4.2 IMDb
Seasons
Zaytsev+1 - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 24 episodes
 
Zaytsev+1 - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 20 episodes
 
Zaytsev+1 - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 16 episodes
 
Stills
