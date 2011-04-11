Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Zaytsev+1
Seasons
Zaytsev+1 All seasons
Зайцев+1
16+
Production year
2011
Country
Russia
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
ТНТ
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
4.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Zaytsev+1"
Season 1
24 episodes
11 April 2011 - 24 May 2011
Season 2
20 episodes
3 September 2012 - 4 October 2012
Season 3
16 episodes
13 January 2014 - 6 February 2014
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree