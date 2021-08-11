"What If...?" is an animated project on the Disney+ streaming service, based on the comic book series of the same name. The series takes place in the Multiverse, where there are multiple variations of key events in the Marvel cinematic universe. Each episode presents an alternative version of these events. What if Peggy Carter received the super soldier serum? What if Killmonger became the king of Wakanda, and T'Challa was taken from Earth by Yondu instead of Quill? The outcomes of these events and their various possibilities are known only to a mysterious extraterrestrial entity called the Watcher. He observes the heroes and rarely interferes in their affairs.

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