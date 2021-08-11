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Kinoafisha TV Shows What If...?

What If...? (2021 - 2024)

What If...? 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 31 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 13 hours 26 minutes

TV series description

"What If...?" is an animated project on the Disney+ streaming service, based on the comic book series of the same name. The series takes place in the Multiverse, where there are multiple variations of key events in the Marvel cinematic universe. Each episode presents an alternative version of these events. What if Peggy Carter received the super soldier serum? What if Killmonger became the king of Wakanda, and T'Challa was taken from Earth by Yondu instead of Quill? The outcomes of these events and their various possibilities are known only to a mysterious extraterrestrial entity called the Watcher. He observes the heroes and rarely interferes in their affairs.
What If...? - Trailer season 3
What If...?  Trailer season 3
Cast
Cast
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright
Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Animated TV Series for Children Animated TV Series for Children

Series rating

7.3
Rate 17 votes
7.3 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Animation genre  8 In the Sci-Fi genre  106 In the Adventure genre  107 In series of USA  516 In series of 2021  48
Seasons
What If...? - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 9 episodes
 
What If...? - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 9 episodes
 
What If...? - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Влад Котов 15 July 2021, 16:05
Не люблю такую рисовку, но блин, нравится как расширяется вселенная комиксов
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soundtrack What If...?
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