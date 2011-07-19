Menu
Web Therapy All seasons
Web Therapy
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Showtime
Series rating
8.0
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Web Therapy"
Season 1
10 episodes
19 July 2011 - 20 September 2011
Season 2
12 episodes
2 July 2012 - 9 September 2012
Season 3
10 episodes
23 July 2013 - 24 September 2013
Season 4
12 episodes
22 October 2014 - 28 January 2015
