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Lucie Shorthouse
Lucie Shorthouse Lucie Shorthouse
Kinoafisha Persons Lucie Shorthouse

Lucie Shorthouse

Lucie Shorthouse

Date of Birth
1 March 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Everybody's Talking About Jamie 8.3
Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2018)
We Are Lady Parts 8.1
We Are Lady Parts (2021)
Rebus 7.0
Rebus (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning 6.3
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
Drama 2026, USA
Rebus 7
Rebus
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
We Are Lady Parts 8.1
We Are Lady Parts
Comedy, Music 2021, Great Britain
Everybody's Talking About Jamie 8.3
Everybody's Talking About Jamie Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Musical, Drama 2018, Great Britain
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