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About
Filmography
Lucie Shorthouse
Lucie Shorthouse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucie Shorthouse
Lucie Shorthouse
Lucie Shorthouse
Date of Birth
1 March 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
(2018)
8.1
We Are Lady Parts
(2021)
7.0
Rebus
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Music
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2021
2018
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
6.3
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning
Drama
2026, USA
7
Rebus
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
8.1
We Are Lady Parts
Comedy, Music
2021, Great Britain
8.3
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Musical, Drama
2018, Great Britain
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