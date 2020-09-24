The TV series "Explosion" tells the story of events unfolding in one of the residential districts in Moscow. The houses there are similar to each other, and many neighbors don't even know each other. A tragedy in the form of an explosion in one of the Khrushchev-era apartment buildings leads to an instant loss of property for many residents. The majority of them are left with nothing. The situation brings people together, teaches them to fight the flaws of society, survive, and resist the customs of the capital. Several individuals decide to uncover the real causes of the tragedy that occurred.

