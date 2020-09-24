Menu
Russian
Vzryv poster
1 poster
Vzryv

Vzryv (2020 - 2020)

Взрыв 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Explosion" tells the story of events unfolding in one of the residential districts in Moscow. The houses there are similar to each other, and many neighbors don't even know each other. A tragedy in the form of an explosion in one of the Khrushchev-era apartment buildings leads to an instant loss of property for many residents. The majority of them are left with nothing. The situation brings people together, teaches them to fight the flaws of society, survive, and resist the customs of the capital. Several individuals decide to uncover the real causes of the tragedy that occurred.
Cast Characters
Sergey Zharkov
Sergey Zharkov Валера
Alexey Lukin
Alexey Lukin Вадим
Alina Babak
Alina Babak Аня
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dmitry Chebotaryov Антон
Artem Eshkin
Artem Eshkin Лелик
Aleksey Matoshin
Aleksey Matoshin Женя
TV series in Collections
Best Series About Disasters

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Vzryv - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Weteran Mc 16 June 2024, 01:24
Взрыв - это идеальный, шедевральный сериал, в котором актеры отыграли со всей душой. Ведь каждому из них сопереживаешь, как своему близкому.… Read more…
Stills
