Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alina Babak
Alina Babak Alina Babak
Kinoafisha Persons Alina Babak

Alina Babak

Alina Babak

Date of Birth
2 January 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Asfaltovoye solntse 6.7
Asfaltovoye solntse (2021)
Podari mne nemnogo tepla 5.9
Podari mne nemnogo tepla (2013)
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite 5.5
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 4 TV Shows 4 Actress 8
Durnaya krov
Durnaya krov
Romantic, Mystery 2023, Russia
Ledyanoy demon 4.7
Ledyanoy demon Ledyanoy demon
Horror 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Asfaltovoye solntse 6.7
Asfaltovoye solntse Asfaltovoye solntse
Drama 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Vzryv
Vzryv
Drama, Crime 2020, Russia
Neopalimaya kupina
Neopalimaya kupina
Drama 2020, Russia
Family Affair
Family Affair
Romantic 2018, Russia
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite 5.5
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite Pikovaya dama. Chyornyy obryad
Horror 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Podari mne nemnogo tepla 5.9
Podari mne nemnogo tepla Podari mne nemnogo tepla
Romantic 2013, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more