Alina Babak

Date of Birth
2 January 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.7
Asfaltovoye solntse
(2021)
5.9
Podari mne nemnogo tepla
(2013)
5.5
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2021
2020
2018
2015
2013
All
8
Films
4
TV Shows
4
Actress
8
Durnaya krov
Romantic, Mystery
2023, Russia
4.7
Ledyanoy demon
Ledyanoy demon
Horror
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Asfaltovoye solntse
Asfaltovoye solntse
Drama
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Vzryv
Drama, Crime
2020, Russia
Neopalimaya kupina
Drama
2020, Russia
Family Affair
Romantic
2018, Russia
5.5
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite
Pikovaya dama. Chyornyy obryad
Horror
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Podari mne nemnogo tepla
Podari mne nemnogo tepla
Romantic
2013, Russia
