Kinoafisha TV Shows Vne igry

Vne igry (2018 - 2019)

Вне игры 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Offside" is a multi-episode sports drama that tells the story of the difficulties faced by aspiring football players. At the center of the plot is a cynical and extremely cruel guy named Phil, who has completely lost faith in Russian football. Phil believes that his best years are already behind him and he doesn't even consider new players, seeing them as a gray mass. However, his friends manage to persuade the main character and give him a glimmer of hope for a better future. Unfortunately, even their positive attitude is not enough to become triumphant in the world of football.
Вне игры - trailer второго сезона
Vne igry  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Cast and Crew
Series rating

Seasons
Vne igry - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 12 episodes
 
Vne igry - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 20 episodes
 
