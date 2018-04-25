"Offside" is a multi-episode sports drama that tells the story of the difficulties faced by aspiring football players. At the center of the plot is a cynical and extremely cruel guy named Phil, who has completely lost faith in Russian football. Phil believes that his best years are already behind him and he doesn't even consider new players, seeing them as a gray mass. However, his friends manage to persuade the main character and give him a glimmer of hope for a better future. Unfortunately, even their positive attitude is not enough to become triumphant in the world of football.

