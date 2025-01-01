Menu
Anastasiya Kuimova
Date of Birth
11 October 1993
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Khandra 6.4
Khandra (2020)
#s_uchilishcha 5.2
#s_uchilishcha (2021)
Quiet Comes the Dawn 4.0
Quiet Comes the Dawn (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 14 Films 5 TV Shows 9 Actress 14
Dobryy doktor
Comedy 2026, Russia
Shaman
Detective, Mystery, Drama 2025, Russia
Gipnozis
Gipnozis
Mystery, Thriller 2025, Russia
Samozvanec
Samozvanec
Action, Drama 2025, Russia
Tajny Kareninoj
Tajny Kareninoj
Documentary 2024, Russia
The Mistress of the Mountain
The Mistress of the Mountain
Romantic 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Yana
Vyzhivshie: Yana
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
#s_uchilishcha 5.2
#s_uchilishcha
Drama 2021, Russia
Krishtaleva mrіya
Krishtaleva mrіya
Drama, Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Khandra 6.4
Khandra
Comedy 2020, Russia
Quiet Comes the Dawn 4
Quiet Comes the Dawn
Horror 2019, Russia
Nelyubov
Nelyubov
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
Vne igry
Vne igry
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2018, Russia
Lozh ili deystvie
Lozh ili deystvie
Drama 2017, Russia
