Anastasiya Kuimova


Anastasiya Kuimova
Anastasiya Kuimova
Date of Birth
11 October 1993
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
6.4
Khandra
(2020)
5.2
#s_uchilishcha
(2021)
4.0
Quiet Comes the Dawn
(2019)
Filmography
9
Actress
14
Dobryy doktor
Comedy
2026, Russia
Shaman
Detective, Mystery, Drama
2025, Russia
Gipnozis
Mystery, Thriller
2025, Russia
Samozvanec
Action, Drama
2025, Russia
Tajny Kareninoj
Documentary
2024, Russia
The Mistress of the Mountain
Romantic
2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Yana
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
5.2
#s_uchilishcha
#s_uchilishcha
Drama
2021, Russia
Krishtaleva mrіya
Drama, Romantic
2020, Ukraine
6.4
Khandra
Khandra
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
4
Quiet Comes the Dawn
Rassvet
Horror
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Nelyubov
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
Vne igry
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2018, Russia
Lozh ili deystvie
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
