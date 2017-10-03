Menu
Russian
Ratings
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Two Sentence Horror Stories

Two Sentence Horror Stories (2019 - …)

Two Sentence Horror Stories 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 19 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Two Sentence Horror Stories" is an American horror anthology that follows a simple principle: each story's plot is based on just two sentences. As a result, the episodes of the show are only half an hour long, and the scripts are straightforward. Typically, none of the episodes are connected to each other. Each story focuses on different characters. For example, the pilot episode of "Two Sentence Horror Stories" tells the story of a man who becomes a serial killer of single mothers after being cruelly rejected by a woman.
Two Sentence Horror Stories - trailer третьего сезона
Two Sentence Horror Stories trailer третьего сезона
Cast
William Charlton
Bobby Naderi
Bobby Naderi
Aleyse Shannon
Aleyse Shannon
Gentry White
Gentry White
Jen Richards
Jen Richards
Nicole Kang
Nicole Kang
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.6 IMDb
Seasons
Two Sentence Horror Stories - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 9 episodes
 
Two Sentence Horror Stories - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Two Sentence Horror Stories - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Season 4
2022, 10 episodes
 
