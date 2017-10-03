"Two Sentence Horror Stories" is an American horror anthology that follows a simple principle: each story's plot is based on just two sentences. As a result, the episodes of the show are only half an hour long, and the scripts are straightforward. Typically, none of the episodes are connected to each other. Each story focuses on different characters. For example, the pilot episode of "Two Sentence Horror Stories" tells the story of a man who becomes a serial killer of single mothers after being cruelly rejected by a woman.

