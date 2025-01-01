Menu
Aleyse Shannon
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Beauty 6.1
Charmed 5.5
Black Christmas 4.5
Filmography

Genre
Year
Beauty 6.1
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Leverage: Redemption
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, USA
Two Sentence Horror Stories
Drama, Horror 2019, USA
Black Christmas 4.5
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2019, USA
Charmed 5.5
Charmed
Drama, Detective, Mystery 2018, USA
