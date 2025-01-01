Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleyse Shannon
Aleyse Shannon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleyse Shannon
Aleyse Shannon
Aleyse Shannon
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
6.1
Beauty
(2022)
5.5
Charmed
(2018)
4.5
Black Christmas
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
2018
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actress
5
6.1
Beauty
Beauty
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
Leverage: Redemption
Action, Adventure, Crime
2021, USA
Two Sentence Horror Stories
Drama, Horror
2019, USA
4.5
Black Christmas
Black Christmas
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Charmed
Drama, Detective, Mystery
2018, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree