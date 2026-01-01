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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Young Pope Awards

"The Young Pope" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016 Venice Film Festival 2016
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
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