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Kinoafisha
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The Young Pope
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Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
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