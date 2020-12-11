"The Wilds" is a multi-episode dramatic show that tells the story of a group of teenage girls who find themselves on a deserted island after a plane crash. A private plane crashes into a girls' camp located in Hawaii. All the passengers wake up on land, while the crew mysteriously disappears. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that the girls come from completely different social backgrounds, and conflicts between them are inevitable. Additionally, each heroine harbors her own little dark secret that could inevitably impact the course of events.

Expand