Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Wilds poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Wilds

The Wilds (2020 - …)

The Wilds 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Wilds" is a multi-episode dramatic show that tells the story of a group of teenage girls who find themselves on a deserted island after a plane crash. A private plane crashes into a girls' camp located in Hawaii. All the passengers wake up on land, while the crew mysteriously disappears. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that the girls come from completely different social backgrounds, and conflicts between them are inevitable. Additionally, each heroine harbors her own little dark secret that could inevitably impact the course of events.
Дикарки - trailer сериала
The Wilds  trailer сериала
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths Gretchen Klein
David Sullivan
David Sullivan Daniel Faber
Troy Winbush
Troy Winbush Dean Young
Reign Edwards
Reign Edwards Rachel Reid
Sophia Taylor Ali
Sophia Taylor Ali Fatin Jadmani
Shannon Berry
Shannon Berry Dot Campbell
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Island-Based Series: A Top List Island-Based Series: A Top List

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Wilds - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Wilds - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Wilds
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more