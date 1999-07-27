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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Shannon Berry
Shannon Berry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shannon Berry
Shannon Berry
Shannon Berry
Date of Birth
27 July 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
The Wilds
(2020)
6.9
Leviticus
(2026)
6.4
Winner
(2024)
Filmography
6.9
Leviticus
Leviticus
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2026, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Watson
Drama, Detective
2025, USA
6.4
The Survivors
Crime, Drama, Detective,
2025, Australia
6.4
Winner
Winner
Adventure, Biography, Comedy
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Wilds
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2020, USA
Show more
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