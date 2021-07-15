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The Walking Dead: Origins poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Walking Dead: Origins

The Walking Dead: Origins (2021 - …)

The Walking Dead: Origins 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service AMC+
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Walking Dead: Origins" is a special project developed by the AMC channel and the producers of the post-apocalyptic show of the same name. Each episode of "Origins" is dedicated to one character, as the creators attempt to explore the events of the series from their perspective and delve into their background and motivations. The project also features interviews with the main cast members, who provide honest insights about their characters. Each episode offers an exclusive preview of the eleventh season of the original "Walking Dead" series.
Cast
Cast
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus
Lauren Cohan
Lauren Cohan
Melissa McBride
Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln
Lennie James
Lennie James
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Documentary genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
The Walking Dead: Origins - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 4 episodes
 
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