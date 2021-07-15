"The Walking Dead: Origins" is a special project developed by the AMC channel and the producers of the post-apocalyptic show of the same name. Each episode of "Origins" is dedicated to one character, as the creators attempt to explore the events of the series from their perspective and delve into their background and motivations. The project also features interviews with the main cast members, who provide honest insights about their characters. Each episode offers an exclusive preview of the eleventh season of the original "Walking Dead" series.

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