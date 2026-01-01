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Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln Andrew Lincoln
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln

Date of Birth
14 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Walking Dead 8.0
The Walking Dead (2010)
Strike Back 8.0
Strike Back (2010)
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live 7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024)

Filmography

Coldwater
Coldwater
Thriller 2025, Great Britain
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live 7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Drama, Action, Horror, 2024, USA
Cabinet of Curiosities 6.8
Cabinet of Curiosities
Horror 2022, USA
The Walking Dead: Origins 7.3
The Walking Dead: Origins
Documentary 2021, USA
Penguin Bloom 6.8
Penguin Bloom Penguin Bloom
Drama, Romantic 2020, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Strike Back 8
Strike Back
Drama, Action, War 2010, Great Britain
The Walking Dead 8
The Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror 2010, USA
Heartbreaker 7.2
Heartbreaker L'arnacoeur / Heartbreaker
Comedy 2010, France / Monaco
Watch trailer
Show more
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