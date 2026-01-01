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Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln
Date of Birth
14 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Walking Dead
(2010)
8.0
Strike Back
(2010)
7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
(2024)
Filmography
Coldwater
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.7
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Drama, Action, Horror,
2024, USA
6.8
Cabinet of Curiosities
Horror
2022, USA
7.3
The Walking Dead: Origins
Documentary
2021, USA
6.8
Penguin Bloom
Penguin Bloom
Drama, Romantic
2020, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
8
Strike Back
Drama, Action, War
2010, Great Britain
8
The Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2010, USA
7.2
Heartbreaker
L'arnacoeur / Heartbreaker
Comedy
2010, France / Monaco
Watch trailer
Show more
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