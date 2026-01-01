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About
Filmography
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Date of Birth
5 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
The Beekeeper
(2024)
7.3
The Umbrella Academy
(2019)
6.7
Tuca & Bertie
(2019)
Filmography
7.4
The Beekeeper
The Beekeeper
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Blacklight
Blacklight
Action
2022, USA / China / Australia
Watch trailer
5.9
Gatlopp
Gatlopp
Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Central Park
Comedy
2020, USA
7.3
The Umbrella Academy
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.7
Tuca & Bertie
Comedy
2019, USA
The Beekeeper 2
The Beekeeper 2
Action, Thriller
, USA
Show more
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