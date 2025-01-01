Menu
Island-Based Series: A Top List

Island-Based Series: A Top List

Island series offer viewers the chance to explore secluded natural locations and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of adventure and survival. They allow viewers to witness the beauty and wild environment of islands, as well as to explore the psychological and physical challenges faced by their inhabitants. Such series can also serve as inspiration for travel and the discovery of new cultures and exotic places.

We Were Liars
We Were Liars
Thriller 2025, USA
0.0
La Palma
La Palma
Drama, Thriller 2024, Norway
0.0
Saint X
Saint X
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2023, USA
0.0
Skull Island
Skull Island
Action, Adventure, Anime 2023, Japan/USA
0.0
Welcome to Eden
Welcome to Eden
Action, Thriller 2022, Spain
0.0
Our Blues
Our Blues
Drama, Family, Romantic 2022, South Korea
0.0
Fantasy Island
Fantasy Island
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Detective 2021, USA
0.0
The Third Day
The Third Day
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2020, Great Britain/USA
0.0
The Wilds
The Wilds
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2020, USA
0.0
Ils étaient dix
Ils étaient dix
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, France
0.0
The Counted
The Counted
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2018, Russia
0.0
Ostrov
Ostrov
Comedy 2016, Russia
6.0
Black Sails
Black Sails
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
8.0
Crossbones
Crossbones
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
7.0
Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey
Ostrov nenuzhnyh lyudey
Drama, Action, Adventure 2012, Russia
0.0
Lost
Lost
Drama, Adventure, Mystery 2004, USA
7.0
Embark on journeys to remote islands where breathtaking nature meets thrilling survival stories, inspiring wanderlust and cultural exploration.

