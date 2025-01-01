Klaus Mikaelson[to Hope] This city would have seen you dead, but I will have it your home. And every soul who wishes you harm will be struck down, just as sure as my blood runs in your veins, you will return to me.
Klaus MikaelsonYou rant and rave about the monster I have become, but you, mother, you are the author of everything I am.
Klaus MikaelsonWe were innocent once, Elijah. This bloodlust was forced upon us by our parents, turning us from prey to predator. We are the demons lurking in shadow. We are the savage villains in fairy tales told to children. But not for my child. Not for Hope. In her story, we are the knights in shining armor. Without you by my side, I don't think I can survive my own love for my daughter. I need you. I need you, brother. The monster in me can only be checked by the monster in you. Only together can we defeat our demons and save our family.
Klaus MikaelsonI love my family. You, Elijah, I loved all of you. I know I can be difficult, but I did not make myself that way. It was Mikael who ruined me.
Rebekah MikaelsonHe ruined me too, that's what you forget. Centuries later, each of us is broken. You with your anger and paranoia, me with my fear of abandonment, and poor Elijah, he dedicates himself to everyone but himself. We are the strongest creatures in the world, and yet we're damaged beyond repair. We lived without hope, but we will never die. We are the definition of cursed, always and forever.
Rebekah MikaelsonAll of us live with a demon inside. Some days you control the demon. And other days it controls you. And it is always hungry. It feeds on lust and longing. And while you may slumber, the demon never sleeps. It tempts you into crossing every line you've ever drawn, all the while it tests you, haunts you. And once it has turned your loved ones into enemies, the demon has consumed you whole.
Klaus MikaelsonThere is beauty in the courage of the fragile fighter. Those that persevere, despite all they've been through, those who still believe there is good in the world, as dark things we often find we need that light the most.
Klaus MikaelsonI bowed down to you, brother, to make up for daggering you for the greater good of our plan to reclaim our home. I looked the other way, sister, while you repeat the same cycle with Marcel, falling again for a man you shouldn't be with while he controls the empire that we buit, that he took. Now I make no excuses for past sins, but in the one momeny when you two could have chosen to stand by me, to believe in me, to believe that my intentions for my own child were pure, you turned against me to side with my enemies. I wanted our home back, and now I have it. So I'm going to live there and the two of you can stay here together and rot.
Klaus MikaelsonIn every moment a choice exists. We can cling to the past or embrace the inevitability of change and allow a brighter future to unfold before us. Such an uncertain future may call for even more uncertain allies. Either way, a new day is coming whether we like it or not. The question is will you control it, or will it control you?
Klaus Mikaelson[to Aurora] You presume to know me? Then know this... I will gladly end you for what you did to Camille, but first i'm gonna make you suffer in ways your spoiled, little mind cannot possible imagine! And when it's over... When your sweet recollections have been rendered obsolete, you will associate my name with fear and pain and perhaps the dull realization that you... Are nothing to me!
Rebekah MikaelsonThere's a saying in my family. Kill a demon today, face the devil tomorrow. Yet even as you dance on that demon's grave, you can't help but wonder, was that demon alone? Or do you have other, deadlier ones to fight? And though you celebrate having won the battle, have you really prepared for the war? So as we dress ourselves in the armor needed for this new fight, we must first tend to our wounds, starting with the deepest.
Klaus MikaelsonIt turns out my brother is even more depraved than I am. He is the noble stag no longer, indeed an altogether different beast is crepeing through the cracks. And you have also altogether failed in your representation of me because there is one thing you never thought me capable of. Forgiveness. You, Finn, have remained a boar for centuries but here is where your true fault lies. You never learned that the bonds of family far outweigh anything else. Such bonds trump petty jealousies, they overcome great feuds, and yes, they even allow one monster to pardon the great sins of another.
Klaus Mikaelson[to Cami] If I tell you who I really am and you refuse to believe me then I can hardly be blamed for your disappointment.
Klaus MikaelsonI'll tell you what I know about death, Camille. Death dances silently in everyone's shadow, and she doesn't give a damn. So why give a damn about her?
Elijah MikaelsonYou listen very carefully. I told a good friend that I'd do my very best to spare the lives of her people. You leave now and I will do my very best to honor that. Stay and the situation becomes irrefutably awkward.
[Cami and Klaus are continuing the argument of whether or not she will turn]
Camille O'ConnellMy choice in this is the only thing I have left and no-one is taking that away from me. You need to get that.
Klaus MikaelsonMere hours after you lecture me about boundaries and here you are at my house in the middle of the night.
Camille O'ConnellI came through the front door, you appeared at the window like a creeper.
Klaus MikaelsonThere's no power in love! Mercy makes you weak! Family makes you weak!
Klaus Mikaelson[to Kol and Finn] I'd prefer you both to join me against our mother, but I'll happily settle for one or the other. Either way, if you continue to defy me, your lives will be reduced to an unending sequence of agonizing torture. So, which is it to be?
Marcel Gerard[to KLaus] This is the last note in a song that I started a century ago, when I brought your dad to town. And for that I am sorry.
Camille O'Connell[about Lucian] Whose the dirt bag eyeing me like I'm a rack of lamb? Old Friend?