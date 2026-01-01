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Nathan Parsons
Nathan Parsons Nathan Parsons
Kinoafisha Persons Nathan Parsons

Nathan Parsons

Nathan Parsons

Date of Birth
16 June 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Originals 7.9
The Originals (2013)
Bunheads 7.8
Bunheads (2012)
Once Upon a Time 7.6
Once Upon a Time (2011)

Filmography

I Still Believe 6.8
I Still Believe I Still Believe
Romantic 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Roswell, New Mexico 6.3
Roswell, New Mexico
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
The Originals 7.9
The Originals
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2013, USA
Bunheads 7.8
Bunheads
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
Once Upon a Time 7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
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