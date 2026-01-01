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Nathan Parsons
Nathan Parsons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Parsons
Nathan Parsons
Nathan Parsons
Date of Birth
16 June 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Originals
(2013)
7.8
Bunheads
(2012)
7.6
Once Upon a Time
(2011)
Filmography
6.8
I Still Believe
I Still Believe
Romantic
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Roswell, New Mexico
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
7.9
The Originals
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2013, USA
7.8
Bunheads
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2011, USA
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