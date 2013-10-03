Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Originals
Seasons
The Originals All seasons
The Originals
16+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
7.8
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Originals"
Season 1
22 episodes
3 October 2013 - 13 May 2014
Season 2
22 episodes
6 October 2014 - 11 May 2015
Season 3
22 episodes
8 October 2015 - 20 May 2016
Season 4
13 episodes
17 March 2017 - 23 June 2017
Season 5
13 episodes
18 April 2018 - 1 August 2018
