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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Logan Polish
Logan Polish
Kinoafisha
Persons
Logan Polish
Logan Polish
Logan Polish
Date of Birth
13 February 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.9
The Astronaut Farmer
(2007)
6.5
The Mosquito Coast
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2007
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
6.5
The Mosquito Coast
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2021, USA
6.9
The Astronaut Farmer
The Astronaut Farmer
Drama, Adventure
2007, USA
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