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Logan Polish
Logan Polish Logan Polish
Kinoafisha Persons Logan Polish

Logan Polish

Logan Polish

Date of Birth
13 February 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Astronaut Farmer 6.9
The Astronaut Farmer (2007)
The Mosquito Coast 6.5
The Mosquito Coast (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Mosquito Coast 6.5
The Mosquito Coast
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2021, USA
The Astronaut Farmer 6.9
The Astronaut Farmer The Astronaut Farmer
Drama, Adventure 2007, USA
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