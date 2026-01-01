Avatar: Tla and Legend of Korra Piano Soundtrack - From Screen to Keys - EP 5 tracks. Rachel Clinton Listen Avatar the Legend of Korra Ending Theme - Single 1 track. Pala Oku Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Peace Excerpt Rachel Clinton 4:26 2 Avatar's Love Rachel Clinton 1:30 3 The Avatar State Rachel Clinton 1:13 4 Firebending Training Rachel Clinton 1:13 5 Legend of Korra Soundtrack Medley Rachel Clinton 7:17

Listen to songs from "The Legend of Korra" (2012) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Legend of Korra" in different languages are free for listening online.