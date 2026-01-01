Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Legend of Korra Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Legend of Korra"

Music from "The Legend of Korra" All info
Avatar: Tla and Legend of Korra Piano Soundtrack - From Screen to Keys - EP
Avatar: Tla and Legend of Korra Piano Soundtrack - From Screen to Keys - EP 5 tracks. Rachel Clinton
Listen
Avatar the Legend of Korra Ending Theme - Single
Avatar the Legend of Korra Ending Theme - Single 1 track. Pala Oku
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Peace Excerpt Rachel Clinton 4:26
2 Avatar's Love Rachel Clinton 1:30
3 The Avatar State Rachel Clinton 1:13
4 Firebending Training Rachel Clinton 1:13
5 Legend of Korra Soundtrack Medley Rachel Clinton 7:17
Listen to songs from "The Legend of Korra" (2012) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Legend of Korra" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more