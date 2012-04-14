Menu
The Legend of Korra All seasons
The Legend of Korra
6+
Production year
2012
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Nickelodeon
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Legend of Korra"
Book One: Air
12 episodes
14 April 2012 - 23 June 2012
Book Two: Spirits
14 episodes
13 September 2013 - 15 November 2013
Book Three: Change
13 episodes
27 June 2014 - 22 August 2014
Book Four: Balance
13 episodes
3 October 2014 - 19 December 2014
