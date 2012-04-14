All seasons of "The Legend of Korra"

Book One: Air 12 episodes 14 April 2012 - 23 June 2012 Book Two: Spirits 14 episodes 13 September 2013 - 15 November 2013 Book Three: Change 13 episodes 27 June 2014 - 22 August 2014 Book Four: Balance 13 episodes 3 October 2014 - 19 December 2014