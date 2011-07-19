Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Hour poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Hour Seasons

The Hour All seasons

The Hour 16+
Production year 2011
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel BBC Two

Series rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Hour"
The Hour - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 19 July 2011 - 23 August 2011
 
The Hour - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 14 November 2012 - 13 December 2012
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more