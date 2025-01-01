Stella GibsonThat's what really bothers you, isn't it? The one-night stand? Man fucks woman. Subject man, verb fucks, object woman. That's okay. Woman fucks man. Woman subject, man object. That's not so comfortable for you, is it?
Jim BurnsWhy are women emotionally and spiritually so much stronger than men?
Stella GibsonBecause the basic human form is female. Maleness is... a kind of birth defect.
Paul SpectorArt is a lie. Art gives the chaos of the world an order that doesn't exist.
Stella GibsonA woman, I forget who, once asked a male friend why men felt threatened by women. He replied that they were afraid that women might laugh at them. When she asked a group of women why women felt threatened by men, they said, "We are afraid they might kill us."