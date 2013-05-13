Menu
The Fall
16+
Production year
2013
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC Two
Series rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Fall"
Season 1
5 episodes
13 May 2013 - 10 June 2013
Season 2
6 episodes
13 November 2014 - 18 December 2014
Season 3
6 episodes
29 September 2016 - 28 October 2016
