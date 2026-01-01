Iconic scenes & Locations
Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Belfast Metropolitan College
125-153 Millfield, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Stranmillis Primary School
Knightsbridge Park, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
The Merchant Hotel - Detective Stella Gibson's residence
16 Skipper Street, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Odyssey Pavilion - W5 Science Museum
2 Queens Quay, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
The Waterfront Hall
2 Lanyon Place, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Victoria Square
1 Victoria Square, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Cityside Retail & Leisure Park
100-150, York Street, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
The Holiday Inn
40 Hope Street, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Belfast International Airport
Airport Road, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Whiteabbey Hospital
Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
