IMDb Rating: 8.5
The Expanse

The Expanse (2015 - 2022)

The Expanse 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 44 hours 26 minutes

TV series description

"The Expanse" is a science fiction show created by the American TV channel SyFy. The series takes place in the distant future, when humanity has fully explored and colonized space. Mars has gained independence, and Ceres has become the largest transportation hub. The main character, a detective named Joseph, tries to find a missing girl, the daughter of a wealthy and influential person. Against this backdrop, there is an increase in attacks on spaceships in the galaxy, and the invaders ruthlessly deal with the crews.
The Expanse  trailer шестого сезона
Frankie Adams Roberta "Bobbie" Draper
Thomas Jane Josephus "Joe" Aloisus Miller
Paulo Costanzo Shed Garvey
Steven Strait James "Jim" Holden
Shawn Doyle Sadavir Errinwright
Cas Anvar Alex Kamal
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series About Aliens

Series rating

7.8
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
The Expanse - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
The Expanse - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
The Expanse - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
The Expanse - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 10 episodes
 
The Expanse - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Expanse - Season 6 Season 6
2021, 6 episodes
 
