"The Expanse" is a science fiction show created by the American TV channel SyFy. The series takes place in the distant future, when humanity has fully explored and colonized space. Mars has gained independence, and Ceres has become the largest transportation hub. The main character, a detective named Joseph, tries to find a missing girl, the daughter of a wealthy and influential person. Against this backdrop, there is an increase in attacks on spaceships in the galaxy, and the invaders ruthlessly deal with the crews.

