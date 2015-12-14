Menu
The Expanse
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
Streaming service
Amazon Prime Video
Series rating
8.1
Rate
15
votes
8.5
IMDb
All seasons of "The Expanse"
Season 1
10 episodes
14 December 2015 - 2 February 2016
Season 2
13 episodes
1 February 2017 - 19 April 2017
Season 3
13 episodes
11 April 2018 - 27 June 2018
Season 4
10 episodes
13 December 2019
Season 5
10 episodes
16 December 2020 - 3 February 2021
Season 6
6 episodes
10 December 2021 - 14 January 2022
