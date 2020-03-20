Menu
The English Game poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The English Game

The English Game (2020 - 2020)

The English Game 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The English Game" is a British mini-series in the genre of historical drama. The show was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story takes place in the late 1870s. A completely new sport, football, begins to emerge in the United Kingdom. At first, it was a privileged activity that only the extremely wealthy English aristocrats could afford. However, as events unfold, football starts to captivate ordinary peasants and working-class individuals. The sport gains its own fans and favorites, and matches become increasingly popular throughout the country...
Cast
Charlotte Hope
Craig Parkinson
Henry Lloyd-Hughes
Edward Holcroft
Kevin Guthrie
Ben Batt
Cast and Crew
Seasons
The English Game - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Stills
