"The English Game" is a British mini-series in the genre of historical drama. The show was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story takes place in the late 1870s. A completely new sport, football, begins to emerge in the United Kingdom. At first, it was a privileged activity that only the extremely wealthy English aristocrats could afford. However, as events unfold, football starts to captivate ordinary peasants and working-class individuals. The sport gains its own fans and favorites, and matches become increasingly popular throughout the country...

Expand