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Craig Parkinson
Craig Parkinson Craig Parkinson
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Parkinson

Craig Parkinson

Craig Parkinson

Date of Birth
11 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Line of Duty 8.7
Line of Duty (2012)
Black Books 8.1
Black Books (2000)
Misfits 8.0
Misfits (2009)

Filmography

Renegade Nell 7.3
Renegade Nell
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Great Britain
The Winter King 5.9
The Winter King
Drama, History 2023, USA
Mrs Sidhu Investigates 7.2
Mrs Sidhu Investigates
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2023, Great Britain
Hullraisers 7
Hullraisers
Comedy 2022, Great Britain
Everything I Know About Love 7.4
Everything I Know About Love
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2022, Great Britain
Intergalactic 4.5
Intergalactic
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, Great Britain
Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break 6.2
Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
The English Game 7.5
The English Game
Drama, Sport, 2020, Great Britain
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News about Craig Parkinson’s private life
Will Poulter
The Most Unusual 'Black Mirror' Episode to Be Removed from Netflix: It Holds a 7.1 on IMDb
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