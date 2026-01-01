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Craig Parkinson
Craig Parkinson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Parkinson
Craig Parkinson
Craig Parkinson
Date of Birth
11 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
Line of Duty
(2012)
8.1
Black Books
(2000)
8.0
Misfits
(2009)
Filmography
7.3
Renegade Nell
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, Great Britain
5.9
The Winter King
Drama, History
2023, USA
7.2
Mrs Sidhu Investigates
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2023, Great Britain
7
Hullraisers
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
7.4
Everything I Know About Love
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2022, Great Britain
4.5
Intergalactic
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, Great Britain
6.2
Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break
Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
7.5
The English Game
Drama, Sport,
2020, Great Britain
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News about Craig Parkinson’s private life
The Most Unusual 'Black Mirror' Episode to Be Removed from Netflix: It Holds a 7.1 on IMDb
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