IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows In-Laws 2

In-Laws 2 (2008 - …)

Сваты 18+
Production year 2008
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Інтер
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 60 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

Little girl Zhenya has such different grandmothers and grandfathers: simple, cheerful, noisy Valentina and Ivan, and intelligent Olga and Yuri. It seems like they could never get along under one roof, but a coincidence brings them together: the relatives come to take care of their granddaughter and find themselves having to share the territory and Zhenya's attention. Initially not liking each other, the in-laws soon become best friends, raising the girl together and even starting a joint business. They are never bored.
Сваты - trailer седьмого сезона
In-Laws 2  trailer седьмого сезона
Cast
Nikolay Dobrynin
Lyudmila Artemeva
Tatyana Kravchenko
Aleksey Dmitriyev
Vladimir Turchinsky
Fedor Dobronravov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

9.5
11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
In-Laws 2 - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 2 episodes
 
In-Laws 2 - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 2 episodes
 
In-Laws 2 - Season 3 Season 3
2009, 12 episodes
 
In-Laws 2 - Season 4 Season 4
2010, 16 episodes
 
In-Laws 2 - Season 5 Season 5
2011, 16 episodes
 
In-Laws 2 - Season 6 Season 6
2013, 16 episodes
 
In-Laws 2 - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Perfect blue 30 October 2024, 12:35
😰
Perfect blue 30 October 2024, 12:35
😶
Stills
