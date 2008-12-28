Little girl Zhenya has such different grandmothers and grandfathers: simple, cheerful, noisy Valentina and Ivan, and intelligent Olga and Yuri. It seems like they could never get along under one roof, but a coincidence brings them together: the relatives come to take care of their granddaughter and find themselves having to share the territory and Zhenya's attention. Initially not liking each other, the in-laws soon become best friends, raising the girl together and even starting a joint business. They are never bored.

Expand