Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Staged poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Staged

Staged (2020 - …)

Staged 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 15 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 5 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"Staged" is a multi-episode screenlife show created with the participation of British actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen, their beloved wives, and West End theater director Simon Evans. Their collaboration is threatened when a global coronavirus epidemic begins. As a result, the characters are forced to self-isolate, postponing the play they have been preparing for so long and diligently. With Evans' efforts, the actors decide to continue rehearsals using Zoom conferences, during which they engage in numerous ironic and slightly philosophical dialogues.
Cast
Cast
Lucy Eaton
Anna Lundberg
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
David Tennant
David Tennant
Georgia Moffett
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Staged - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Staged - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Staged - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more