"Staged" is a multi-episode screenlife show created with the participation of British actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen, their beloved wives, and West End theater director Simon Evans. Their collaboration is threatened when a global coronavirus epidemic begins. As a result, the characters are forced to self-isolate, postponing the play they have been preparing for so long and diligently. With Evans' efforts, the actors decide to continue rehearsals using Zoom conferences, during which they engage in numerous ironic and slightly philosophical dialogues.

