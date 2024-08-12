Menu
Season 5
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
12 August 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.9
IMDb
"Solar Opposites" season 5 list of episodes.
The Clervixian Dinner Helmets
Season 5
Episode 1
12 August 2024
The Never-Ending Honeymoon Story
Season 5
Episode 2
12 August 2024
Live Die Repeat Device
Season 5
Episode 3
12 August 2024
The Educational Sprinkler Device
Season 5
Episode 4
12 August 2024
Ex-Boyfriend Island
Season 5
Episode 5
12 August 2024
The Sci-Fi Rollerblades
Season 5
Episode 6
12 August 2024
The Solar Opposites Do An Intervention
Season 5
Episode 7
12 August 2024
The What If?! Device
Season 5
Episode 8
12 August 2024
The Battle of Zab 9
Season 5
Episode 9
12 August 2024
Terry's Big Cleaning Day
Season 5
Episode 10
12 August 2024
Yumyulack's Giant Head
Season 5
Episode 11
12 August 2024
The Solar Opposites Halloween Special 2: The Hunt For Brown
Season 5
Episode 12
12 August 2024
