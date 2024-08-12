Menu
Solar Opposites 2020 - 2025 season 5

Solar Opposites season 5 poster
Solar Opposites 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 12 August 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb

"Solar Opposites" season 5 list of episodes.

The Clervixian Dinner Helmets
Season 5 Episode 1
12 August 2024
The Never-Ending Honeymoon Story
Season 5 Episode 2
12 August 2024
Live Die Repeat Device
Season 5 Episode 3
12 August 2024
The Educational Sprinkler Device
Season 5 Episode 4
12 August 2024
Ex-Boyfriend Island
Season 5 Episode 5
12 August 2024
The Sci-Fi Rollerblades
Season 5 Episode 6
12 August 2024
The Solar Opposites Do An Intervention
Season 5 Episode 7
12 August 2024
The What If?! Device
Season 5 Episode 8
12 August 2024
The Battle of Zab 9
Season 5 Episode 9
12 August 2024
Terry's Big Cleaning Day
Season 5 Episode 10
12 August 2024
Yumyulack's Giant Head
Season 5 Episode 11
12 August 2024
The Solar Opposites Halloween Special 2: The Hunt For Brown
Season 5 Episode 12
12 August 2024
