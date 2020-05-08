The animated series "Solar Opposites" tells the story of four inhabitants of the planet Shlorp: Korvo, Terry, Jesse, and Yumyulack, as well as a creature named Pupa, which is destined to grow and consume an entire planet. Together, they are forced to flee from Shlorp, where life was perfect before its destruction. However, our heroes are not lucky - they crash-landed not on an empty planet, but on Earth, which is already overpopulated, and humans here are not welcoming to aliens. The series is filled with dark humor and unexpected plot twists that will delight fans of "Rick and Morty".

