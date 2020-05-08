Menu
Ratings
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.9
5 posters
Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites (2020 - …)

Solar Opposites 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The animated series "Solar Opposites" tells the story of four inhabitants of the planet Shlorp: Korvo, Terry, Jesse, and Yumyulack, as well as a creature named Pupa, which is destined to grow and consume an entire planet. Together, they are forced to flee from Shlorp, where life was perfect before its destruction. However, our heroes are not lucky - they crash-landed not on an empty planet, but on Earth, which is already overpopulated, and humans here are not welcoming to aliens. The series is filled with dark humor and unexpected plot twists that will delight fans of "Rick and Morty".
Creator
Mike McMahan
Justin Roiland
Justin Roiland
Sean Giambrone
Sean Giambrone Yumyulack
Mary Mack
Mary Mack Jesse
Thomas Middleditch
Thomas Middleditch Terry
Justin Roiland
Justin Roiland Korvo
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.3
7.9 IMDb
"Solar Opposites" season 6 new episodes release date

Episode 1
Season 6 Episode 1
13 October 2025
Episode 2
Season 6 Episode 2
13 October 2025
Episode 3
Season 6 Episode 3
13 October 2025
Episode 4
Season 6 Episode 4
13 October 2025
Episode 5
Season 6 Episode 5
13 October 2025
Episode 6
Season 6 Episode 6
13 October 2025
Episode 7
Season 6 Episode 7
13 October 2025
Episode 8
Season 6 Episode 8
13 October 2025
Episode 9
Season 6 Episode 9
13 October 2025
Episode 10
Season 6 Episode 10
13 October 2025
Seasons
Solar Opposites - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Solar Opposites - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Solar Opposites - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 11 episodes
 
Solar Opposites - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 11 episodes
 
Solar Opposites - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 12 episodes
 
Season 6
2025, 10 episodes
 
Stills
