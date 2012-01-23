"Sobr" is a Russian TV series about the life of one of the special forces units of the Russian Federation. The origins of the squad were marked by officers who were leaving the military in large numbers. The lack of work, salary, and respect discredited the army. Therefore, those who still had the desire to serve the country joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is the story of four comrades-in-arms who have preserved their loyalty to ideals and officer honor. Each of them has their own past: Shved is a paratrooper, Bizon is a tankman, Ryazan came from the navy, and Yakushev was a pilot. Together, they became one of the best teams capable of completing any task.

