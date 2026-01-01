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Lesya Kudryashova
Lesya Kudryashova Lesya Kudryashova
Kinoafisha Persons Lesya Kudryashova

Lesya Kudryashova

Lesya Kudryashova

Date of Birth
24 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Two Days 7.3
Two Days (2011)
Leviathan 7.1
Leviathan (2014)
Boys Won't Make You Happy 6.8
Boys Won't Make You Happy (2014)

Filmography

Chernaya messa
Chernaya messa
Detective 2020, Russia
2 Broke Girls 4.5
2 Broke Girls
Comedy 2019, Russia
#SenyaFedya 5.2
#SenyaFedya
Comedy 2018, Russia
Mosgaz. Pauk 6.8
Mosgaz. Pauk
Detective 2015, Russia
Leviathan 7.1
Leviathan Leviathan
Drama 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Boys Won't Make You Happy 6.8
Boys Won't Make You Happy Boys Won't Make You Happy
Romantic 2014, Russia
Kaby ya byla carica
Kaby ya byla carica
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
SOBR 5.9
SOBR
Action 2012, Russia
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