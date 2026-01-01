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Filmography
Lesya Kudryashova
Lesya Kudryashova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lesya Kudryashova
Lesya Kudryashova
Lesya Kudryashova
Date of Birth
24 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Two Days
(2011)
7.1
Leviathan
(2014)
6.8
Boys Won't Make You Happy
(2014)
Filmography
Chernaya messa
Detective
2020, Russia
4.5
2 Broke Girls
Comedy
2019, Russia
5.2
#SenyaFedya
Comedy
2018, Russia
6.8
Mosgaz. Pauk
Detective
2015, Russia
7.1
Leviathan
Leviathan
Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Boys Won't Make You Happy
Boys Won't Make You Happy
Romantic
2014, Russia
Kaby ya byla carica
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
5.9
SOBR
Action
2012, Russia
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