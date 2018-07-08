Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sharp Objects

Sharp Objects (2018 - 2018)

Sharp Objects 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Sharp Objects" is a psychological detective story directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and starring Amy Adams, specially made for HBO. It tells the story of Camille Preaker, a journalist for a city newspaper. She always wears dark-colored clothes with long sleeves. Having spent some time in a psychiatric hospital, she is assigned by her boss to write a story about mysterious disappearances of teenagers. Although hesitant at first, the journalist eventually takes on the case, which unfolds in her hometown.
Острые предметы - trailer сериала
Sharp Objects  trailer сериала
Creator
Marti Noxon
Amy Adams
Amy Adams Camille Preaker
Chris Messina
Chris Messina Detective Richard Willis
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson Adora Crellin
Matt Craven
Matt Craven Chief Bill Vickery
Miguel Sandoval
Miguel Sandoval Frank Curry
Seasons
Sharp Objects - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
