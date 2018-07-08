"Sharp Objects" is a psychological detective story directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and starring Amy Adams, specially made for HBO. It tells the story of Camille Preaker, a journalist for a city newspaper. She always wears dark-colored clothes with long sleeves. Having spent some time in a psychiatric hospital, she is assigned by her boss to write a story about mysterious disappearances of teenagers. Although hesitant at first, the journalist eventually takes on the case, which unfolds in her hometown.

Expand