Best Series with Gripping Plots

Best Series with Gripping Plots

Disclaimer
Disclaimer
Drama 2024, USA
0.0
The Perfect Couple
The Perfect Couple
Drama, Crime, Detective 2024, USA
0.0
Nightsleeper
Nightsleeper
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
0.0
Kalamba
Kalamba
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Your Honor
Your Honor
Drama, Thriller 2024, South Korea
0.0
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror 2023, USA
7.0
The Night Agent
The Night Agent
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
0.0
From
From
Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
9.0
Clarice
Clarice
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
0.0
Behind Her Eyes
Behind Her Eyes
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2021, Great Britain
0.0
Squid Game
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery 2021, South Korea
8.0
Defending Jacob
Defending Jacob
Drama, Thriller 2020, USA
7.0
The Undoing
The Undoing
Drama, Thriller 2020, USA
0.0
Maniac
Maniac
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
6.0
Sharp Objects
Sharp Objects
Drama, Detective 2018, USA
6.0
Succession
Succession
Drama, Family 2018, USA
7.0
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale
Drama, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
8.0
Dark
Dark
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2017, USA
7.0
Westworld
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western 2016, USA
8.0
Stranger Things
Stranger Things
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
7.0
True Detective
True Detective
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2014, USA
8.0
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2011, USA
8.0
