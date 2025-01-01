Menu
Film lists
Film lists
TV Shows
Best Series with Gripping Plots
Best Series with Gripping Plots
Disclaimer
Drama
2024, USA
0.0
The Perfect Couple
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, USA
0.0
Nightsleeper
Thriller
2024, Great Britain
0.0
Kalamba
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
0.0
Your Honor
Drama, Thriller
2024, South Korea
0.0
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
7.0
The Night Agent
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
0.0
From
Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
9.0
Clarice
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
0.0
Behind Her Eyes
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2021, Great Britain
0.0
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery
2021, South Korea
8.0
Defending Jacob
Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
7.0
The Undoing
Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
0.0
Maniac
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
6.0
Sharp Objects
Drama, Detective
2018, USA
6.0
Succession
Drama, Family
2018, USA
7.0
The Handmaid's Tale
Drama, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
8.0
Dark
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2017, USA
7.0
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western
2016, USA
8.0
Stranger Things
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
7.0
True Detective
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2014, USA
8.0
Game of Thrones
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2011, USA
8.0
