Sharp Objects (Music from the HBO Limited Series) 14 tracks. Franz Waxman, Mark Batson, Jeffrey Brodsky, Jean-Phi Goncalves, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Snoop Dogg, Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Emily Wells, Engelbert Humperdinck, Alexandra Stréliski, Willie Dixon, The Acid, Sylvan Esso Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Dance and Angela Franz Waxman 1:20 2 Cupcake Kitty Curls (feat. The Rooster Incorporated) Mark Batson 3:00 3 Dance and Angela (Glance Backwards) [Jean-Phi Goncalves Remix] Jeffrey Brodsky 1:24 4 Dance and Angela (Trip-Hop Version) Jean-Phi Goncalves 1:24 5 Small Town Heroes Hurray for the Riff Raff 4:27 6 I Love My Momma Snoop Dogg 3:04 7 Through the Morning Through the Night Alison Krauss, Robert Plant / Robert Plant 4:01 8 Mama's Gonna Give You Love Emily Wells 3:36 9 Can't Take My Eyes Off You Engelbert Humperdinck 3:39 10 Concerto in D Minor (After Alessandro Marcello), BWV 974: II. Adagio Alexandra Stréliski / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 4:47 11 The Little Red Rooster Willie Dixon 3:37 12 Pa'lante Hurray for the Riff Raff 5:53 13 Tumbling Lights The Acid 5:44 14 Come Down Sylvan Esso 2:57

Listen to songs from "Sharp Objects" (2018) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Sharp Objects" in different languages are free for listening online.