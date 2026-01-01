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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sharp Objects Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Sharp Objects"

Music from "Sharp Objects" All info
Sharp Objects (Music from the HBO Limited Series)
Sharp Objects (Music from the HBO Limited Series) 14 tracks. Franz Waxman, Mark Batson, Jeffrey Brodsky, Jean-Phi Goncalves, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Snoop Dogg, Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Emily Wells, Engelbert Humperdinck, Alexandra Stréliski, Willie Dixon, The Acid, Sylvan Esso
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Dance and Angela Franz Waxman 1:20
2 Cupcake Kitty Curls (feat. The Rooster Incorporated) Mark Batson 3:00
3 Dance and Angela (Glance Backwards) [Jean-Phi Goncalves Remix] Jeffrey Brodsky 1:24
4 Dance and Angela (Trip-Hop Version) Jean-Phi Goncalves 1:24
5 Small Town Heroes Hurray for the Riff Raff 4:27
6 I Love My Momma Snoop Dogg 3:04
7 Through the Morning Through the Night Alison Krauss, Robert Plant / Robert Plant 4:01
8 Mama's Gonna Give You Love Emily Wells 3:36
9 Can't Take My Eyes Off You Engelbert Humperdinck 3:39
10 Concerto in D Minor (After Alessandro Marcello), BWV 974: II. Adagio Alexandra Stréliski / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 4:47
11 The Little Red Rooster Willie Dixon 3:37
12 Pa'lante Hurray for the Riff Raff 5:53
13 Tumbling Lights The Acid 5:44
14 Come Down Sylvan Esso 2:57
Listen to songs from "Sharp Objects" (2018) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Sharp Objects" in different languages are free for listening online.
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