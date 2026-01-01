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Matthew Daddario
Matthew Daddario Matthew Daddario
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Daddario

Matthew Daddario

Matthew Daddario

Date of Birth
1 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Why Women Kill 7.8
Why Women Kill (2019)
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story 6.9
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story (2025)
Sister Wife Murder 6.7
Sister Wife Murder (2024)

Filmography

The Italians 6.1
The Italians The Italians
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story 6.9
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
Family 2025, USA
Sister Wife Murder 6.7
Sister Wife Murder Sister Wife Murder
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
Into the Deep 4.8
Into the Deep Into the Deep
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Trust 5.4
Trust Trust
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2021, USA
Tommy 6.5
Tommy
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Why Women Kill 7.8
Why Women Kill
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, USA
Shadowhunters 6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2016, USA
Show more
News about Matthew Daddario’s private life
Stills from the series 'Why Women Kill', 'Shadowhunters'
Matthew Daddario: More Than Just Alexandra Daddario’s Brother
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