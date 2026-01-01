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Matthew Daddario
Matthew Daddario
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Daddario
Matthew Daddario
Matthew Daddario
Date of Birth
1 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Why Women Kill
(2019)
6.9
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
(2025)
6.7
Sister Wife Murder
(2024)
Filmography
6.1
The Italians
The Italians
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
6.9
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
Family
2025, USA
6.7
Sister Wife Murder
Sister Wife Murder
Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
4.8
Into the Deep
Into the Deep
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.4
Trust
Trust
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2021, USA
6.5
Tommy
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
7.8
Why Women Kill
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, USA
6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2016, USA
Show more
News about Matthew Daddario’s private life
Matthew Daddario: More Than Just Alexandra Daddario’s Brother
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