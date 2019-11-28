Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Servant

Servant (2019 - 2023)

Servant 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

At first glance, Sean and Dorothy seem like a typical married couple. He is a work-from-home consultant, and she is a local news reporter. However, a tragedy has occurred in their family: their firstborn, Jericho, passed away after just 13 weeks of life. Refusing to accept the death of their infant, Dorothy surrounds herself with a disturbingly realistic baby doll, showering it with maternal care and love. She even hires a nanny named Leanne to take care of the "child." Sean is left bewildered when Leanne actually starts caring for the "baby."
Дом с прислугой - trailer четвертого сезона
Servant  trailer четвертого сезона
Creator
Tony Basgallop
Cast
Lauren Ambrose
Lauren Ambrose
Nell Tiger Free
Nell Tiger Free
Toby Kebbell
Toby Kebbell
Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint
Phillip James Brannon
Phillip James Brannon
Series rating

6.8
12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Servant - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Servant - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Servant - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
Servant - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
finphorosleu1989 18 October 2021, 14:37
Просмотр фильма пустая трата времени
soundtrack Servant
Stills
