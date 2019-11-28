At first glance, Sean and Dorothy seem like a typical married couple. He is a work-from-home consultant, and she is a local news reporter. However, a tragedy has occurred in their family: their firstborn, Jericho, passed away after just 13 weeks of life. Refusing to accept the death of their infant, Dorothy surrounds herself with a disturbingly realistic baby doll, showering it with maternal care and love. She even hires a nanny named Leanne to take care of the "child." Sean is left bewildered when Leanne actually starts caring for the "baby."

