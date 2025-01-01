Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Film Lists
TV series lists
Now Playing
Подборки спектаклей
Подборки концертов
Kinoafisha
Film lists
TV Shows
Best Horror TV Shows
Best Horror TV Shows
All
22
Filter
By year
Reset
By year
By rating
By title
Hide
Fear
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
0.0
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi
2024, South Korea
0.0
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Drama, Action, Horror
2024, USA
0.0
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery
2024, USA
0.0
Teacup
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
0.0
Grotesquerie
Horror
2024, USA
0.0
The Madness
Thriller
2024, USA
0.0
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
7.0
The Fall of the House of Usher
Horror
2023, USA
0.0
Wolf Pack
Drama, Fantasy
2023, USA
0.0
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Drama, Horror
2023, USA
0.0
Cabinet of Curiosities
Horror
2022, USA
0.0
Archive 81
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
0.0
From
Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
9.0
Midnight Mass
Drama, Horror
2021, Canada/USA
0.0
The Outsider
Drama, Crime, Horror
2020, USA
7.0
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2020, USA
0.0
Servant
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
6.0
The Haunting of Hill House
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
5.0
The Exorcist
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2016, USA
8.0
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
7.0
Dead Set
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2008, Great Britain
7.0
Реклама 18+
•••
✕
РЕКЛАМА ООО «ОККО» ИНН: 1177746005667
Reset
Genre
All
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Drama
Action
Mystery
Fantasy
Crime
Comedy
Country
All
Great Britain
USA
South Korea
Canada
Year
All
2000-2009
2010-2019
2020-2025
Hide
Share collection
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree