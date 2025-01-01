Menu
Fear
Thriller 2025, Great Britain
0.0
Parasyte: The Grey
Sci-Fi 2024, South Korea
0.0
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Drama, Action, Horror 2024, USA
0.0
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery 2024, USA
0.0
Teacup
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
0.0
Grotesquerie
Horror 2024, USA
0.0
The Madness
Thriller 2024, USA
0.0
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror 2023, USA
7.0
The Fall of the House of Usher
Horror 2023, USA
0.0
Wolf Pack
Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
0.0
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Drama, Horror 2023, USA
0.0
Cabinet of Curiosities
Horror 2022, USA
0.0
Archive 81
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
0.0
From
Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
9.0
Midnight Mass
Drama, Horror 2021, Canada/USA
0.0
The Outsider
Drama, Crime, Horror 2020, USA
7.0
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2020, USA
0.0
Servant
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
6.0
The Haunting of Hill House
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
5.0
The Exorcist
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2016, USA
8.0
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
7.0
Dead Set
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2008, Great Britain
7.0
