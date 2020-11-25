"Sex, Insta, Exams" is a Ukrainian TV series in the genre of youth drama. The story takes place in a completely ordinary school located in the city of Vinnytsia. The future graduates are preparing for their final exams, making friends, enemies, falling in love, and making plans for the future. One of the main school stars is a girl named Sasha, who does everything possible to become the new president of the educational institution. Everyone around is convinced that she will definitely win the elections. However, something unexpected happens: someone leaks compromising material about Sasha's secret sexual fantasies, which she publishes on the internet under an unknown nickname.

Expand