Seks, іnsta і ZNO poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Seks, іnsta і ZNO

Seks, іnsta і ZNO (2020 - …)

Секс, інста і ЗНО 18+
Production year 2020
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel 1+1
Streaming service Start
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Sex, Insta, Exams" is a Ukrainian TV series in the genre of youth drama. The story takes place in a completely ordinary school located in the city of Vinnytsia. The future graduates are preparing for their final exams, making friends, enemies, falling in love, and making plans for the future. One of the main school stars is a girl named Sasha, who does everything possible to become the new president of the educational institution. Everyone around is convinced that she will definitely win the elections. However, something unexpected happens: someone leaks compromising material about Sasha's secret sexual fantasies, which she publishes on the internet under an unknown nickname.
Секс, инста, экзамены - trailer первого сезона
Seks, іnsta і ZNO  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Irma Vitovska
Irma Vitovska
Natalya Vasko
Natalya Vasko
Anna Yarmolenko
Andrey Maksimov
Karina Cherchevich
Karina Cherchevich
Vitaliy Zelenyy
Vitaliy Zelenyy
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Seks, іnsta і ZNO - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
