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Natalya Vasko
Natalya Vasko Natalya Vasko
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Vasko

Natalya Vasko

Natalya Vasko

Date of Birth
19 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

I'll steal your family 8.0
I'll steal your family (2021)
Veter v lico 7.2
Veter v lico (2014)
6.6
Woman, Not Prone to Adventures (2008)

Filmography

I'll steal your family 8
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Kogda umryot lyubov
Kogda umryot lyubov
Romantic, 2021, Ukraine
Lyubov s aromatom kofe 6.4
Lyubov s aromatom kofe
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Ukraine
Seks, іnsta і ZNO 6.1
Seks, іnsta і ZNO
Drama, Comedy 2020, Ukraine
Semeynyy portret
Semeynyy portret
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Vyshe tolko lyubov
Vyshe tolko lyubov
Drama, Romantic, 2018, Ukraine
Tanec motylka
Tanec motylka
Drama, Romantic, 2017, Ukraine
Perekrestki 5.5
Perekrestki
Romantic, 2017, Ukraine
Show more
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