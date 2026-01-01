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Filmography
Natalya Vasko
Natalya Vasko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Vasko
Natalya Vasko
Natalya Vasko
Date of Birth
19 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
I'll steal your family
(2021)
7.2
Veter v lico
(2014)
6.6
Woman, Not Prone to Adventures
(2008)
Filmography
8
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Kogda umryot lyubov
Romantic,
2021, Ukraine
6.4
Lyubov s aromatom kofe
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Ukraine
6.1
Seks, іnsta і ZNO
Drama, Comedy
2020, Ukraine
Semeynyy portret
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
Vyshe tolko lyubov
Drama, Romantic,
2018, Ukraine
Tanec motylka
Drama, Romantic,
2017, Ukraine
5.5
Perekrestki
Romantic,
2017, Ukraine
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