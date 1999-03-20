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Mitchell Hoog
Mitchell Hoog
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitchell Hoog
Mitchell Hoog
Mitchell Hoog
Date of Birth
20 March 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.6
Freaky
(2020)
6.5
Walk Ride Rodeo
(2019)
5.5
Saved by the Bell
(2020)
Filmography
3.9
Gunslingers
Gunslingers
Action, Western
2025, USA
5.5
Saved by the Bell
Comedy
2020, USA
6.6
Freaky
Freaky
Horror, Thriller, Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Walk Ride Rodeo
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
Drama, Biography
2019, USA
Show more
Photos
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