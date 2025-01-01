AkuLong ago in a distant land, I, Aku, the shape shifting master of darkness, unleashed an unspeakable evil. But a foolish samurai warrior wielding a magic sword stepped forth to oppose me. Before the final blow was struck, I tore open a portal in time, and flung him into the future where my evil is law. Now the fool seeks to return to the past and undo the future that is Aku.
[season 5]
Samurai Jack50 years have passed. But I do not age. Time has lost its effect on me. The suffering continues. Aku's grasp chokes the past, present and future. All hope is lost. Got to get back, back to the past, Samurai Jack.
[theme song]
ChorusGotta get back / Back to the past / Samurai Jack!
Head Gangster[talking of a bomb] The gift that keeps on givin'.