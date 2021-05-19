"Rugby" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports drama. The story revolves around two once successful athletes who were forced to give up their beloved sport for different reasons. Former famous fighter Maxim breaks the rules during an important competition and, after being disqualified, decides to try himself in rugby. In the women's team, the hero meets a girl named Nastya, who also gave up a promising career in gymnastics after a conflict with her coach. As the plot unfolds, both Maxim and Nastya will discover a completely new world of sport for themselves.

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