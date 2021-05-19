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Kinoafisha TV Shows Regbi

Regbi (2021 - …)

Регби 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service More.tv
TV channel СТС
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Rugby" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports drama. The story revolves around two once successful athletes who were forced to give up their beloved sport for different reasons. Former famous fighter Maxim breaks the rules during an important competition and, after being disqualified, decides to try himself in rugby. In the women's team, the hero meets a girl named Nastya, who also gave up a promising career in gymnastics after a conflict with her coach. As the plot unfolds, both Maxim and Nastya will discover a completely new world of sport for themselves.
Регби - Trailer season 1
Regbi  Trailer season 1
Cast
Cast
Margarita Abroskina
Margarita Abroskina
Oleg Gaas
Oleg Gaas
Alan Moore
Sergey Rudzevich
Sergey Rudzevich
Aleksandra Rozanova
Aleksandra Rozanova
Sergey Selin
Sergey Selin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 16 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  382 In the Sport genre  14 In series of Russia  51 In series of 2021  34
Seasons
Regbi - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
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